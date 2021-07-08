County fairs resume
WASECA — Two area county fairs open July 15 after a yearlong pause for the coronavirus pandemic.
Livestock shows, amusement rides, demolition derbies and other fair traditions are slated during the Waseca County Free Fair: facebook.com/WasecaCountyFreeFair.
Tractor pulls, clown performances and a talent show are some of entertainment options at the Watonwan County Fair at St. James: www.watonwancountyfair.com.
Museum hosts military appreciation
MANKATO — Military Appreciation Days continue through Saturday at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
During the promotion, admission fees will be waived for people serving, for those who have served or for their family members who accompany them.
Museum special features include an ag presentation 5-7 p.m. today. Lori and Dale Stevermer, of rural Easton, will discuss their hog operation.
For more information about museum activities, go to: cmsouthernmn.org.
Hy-Vee partners in food drive
MANKATO — Hy-Vee Inc. is again a partner in the End Summer Hunger drive.
The July campaign supports the Feeding America network of food banks.
When qualifying purchases are made this month at one of its grocery stores, Hy-Vee along with Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr Pepper and Chobani will provide funding to supply food to families in need this summer.
Volunteer orientation slated
MANKATO — Community residents interested in volunteering at VINE Adult Community Center may register for an orientation session noon to 1 p.m. July 15 at the center, 421 E. Hickory St.
To register and for more information, call 387-1666.
Volunteer applications may be completed online at: vinevolunteers.com.
Skaters to compete in championship
NEW ULM — Members of New Ulm Figure Skating will compete at the 2021 World Recreational Team Championships in Blaine July 28-31.
Club teams will skate in various categories including theater, in which local skaters will present an on-ice reenactment of a number from “Frozen.” The club includes skaters between the ages 5 to 19 from New Ulm, Winthrop, Nicollet, Comfrey, Madelia, St Peter and Mankato.
For more information, go to: nuskate.org.
Registration opens for Human Foosball
MANKATO — Team registration is open for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Human Foosball tournament Sept. 11. The seventh annual event is a benefit for United Way’s 59 programs.
Teams must have a minimum of five players. Cost is $600 per team.
The 32-team tournament will be played on the 500 block of South Front Street. The street will be blocked off between Cherry and Warren to make room for four life-sized foosball courts.
To register, a team or to sign up to volunteer at the event, go to: MankatoUnitedWay.org/human-foosball.
For more information, call United Way at 345-4551 or send an email to: events@mankatounitedway.org.
Event proceeds benefit the partner agencies of Greater Mankato Area United Way, which serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Society seeks book sale donations
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society is accepting donations for its annual fundraiser/book sale Aug. 6-7 at the society’s museum annex, 2 North Broadway.
Requested items are books, puzzles and DVDs. Donations should be dropped off by July 30 in bins located in the museum parking lot.
Grand offers live music
NEW ULM — Live concerts will be performed outdoors Friday evenings this month from Grand Center for Arts and Culture’s deck in New Ulm, 210 N. Minnesota St.
Table reservations may be made up until 3 p.m. Thursday.
Musicians scheduled in July are:
Colby Straka, Friday; Freaque, July 16; Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun-Schultz, July 23; and Crista Bohlmann, July 30.
To make reservations or for more information, call 359-9222.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.