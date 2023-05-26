Hubbard House tours available
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society begins its summer season of guided tours of the historic R.D. Hubbard House this weekend.
The 1871 structure is one of Minnesota’s finest examples of French Second Empire architecture in Minnesota. The house survives in its original form, having been occupied by only the Hubbard family between 1871 and 1938 and the historical society from then on.
The 50-minute tours are available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today and Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday at 606 S. Broad St.
Tickets prices are $7 per adult and $3 per youth (ages 5-17). There is no fee for children younger than 5 and BECHS members.
Reservations may be made online at: blueearthcountyhistory.com/hubbard-house.
Tours of the 16-room historic house museum will be offered throughout Labor Day weekend.
Orchestra concert features guest fiddler
MANKATO — Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra will be joined by an award-winning Nashville bluegrass artist for a 3 p.m. June 18 concert at Mankato West High School.
The orchestra’s guest artists are Becky Buller, who was born in St. James, and her band’s banjo player, Ned Luberecki. Buller is the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Award for Fiddle Player of the Year as well as the first artist to win awards in both vocal and instrumental categories in the same year.
MAYSO’s summer session concert, “Homespun Fun,” will include orchestra performances of classic Americana pieces, followed by a set by Buller and Luberecki. The finale is collaboration between the orchestra and its guest musicians.
The orchestra is directed by David Stordalen and Mark Wamma. Benjamin Inniger provided arrangements of Buller’s music for the orchestra.
Tickets are not necessary to attend the concert. Audience members may decide how much they’ll pay to attend.
