Arts series features original jazz music
ST. PETER — Jazz pianist Masa Ishikawa will perform original music during a Gustavus Arts Series performance 8 p.m. today in Björling Recital Hall at Gustavus Adolphus College.
There is no admission fee.
Ishikawa is a faculty member at Gustavus Adolphus College. Originally from Fukushima, Japan, he came to Seattle in 2003 to begin his formal musical training.
A pianist, Ishikawa has performed at many jazz festivals and concerts in Italy, China, Japan and the United States. In 2019, he released his first jazz studio album “Dialogue.”
Post 950 to host chili fundraiser
MANKATO — South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s Chilifest 2022 is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950.
Admission is $10 for general public; free for veterans.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is a nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and families within the Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties.
Three Minnesota authors to speak
ST. PETER — Minnesota authors are panelists for a discussion 3 p.m. at St. Peter Public Library, 601 S. Washington Ave.
“Moving Words: Writers Across Minnesota” features Anika Fajardo, Jacqueline West and Kao Kalika Yang. The free event is a program of The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library.
St. Peter Friends of the Library plans a brief annual meeting before the panel discussion. The meeting is open to the public.
Trucks and Toys seeks donations
MANKATO — Volk Transfer is seeking donations for the Minnesota Trucking Association’s annual Trucks & Toys campaign.
The holiday season gift drive helps deliver toys to more than 1,500 children who may not otherwise receive a gift. Toys are collected across the state and then distributed to metro-area charities and organizations in Greater Minnesota.
Donations of new, nonviolent, unwrapped toys can be dropped off through December at Volk Transfer, 2205 Seventh Ave.
For more information, contact Carrie Flanagan at 385-6181 or: cflanagan@volktransfer.com
Ornaments needed for project’s tree
LE CENTER — Donations of Christmas tree ornaments for “Project: Believe in the Magic of Christmas” drive. Homemade and manufactured ornaments will be collected Monday through Dec. 5 in the lobby of Le Sueur County Justice Center, 435 E. Derrynane Street, Le Center.
Items also may be mailed to the justice center.
The ornaments will be used to decorate a tree in the lobby. Members of Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse and organizers of the department’s youth project will provide the tree to a local family.
Razzle Dazzle kicks off Friday
MADELIA — Madelia Area Chamber of Commerce members will kick off the holiday shopping season with a lighted parade 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Razzle Dazzle activities include free horse-drawn trolley rides, visits from Santa and other children’s activities.
A tree-lighting ceremony dubbed BeDazzled in the Park begins 5 p.m. Saturday in Watona Park.
For more information, go to: visitmadelia.com.
Opry musicians to play country tunes
MANKATO — Country music popular in the 1960s-1990s will be performed 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26 and 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.
Classic Christmas songs also will be played during the 2022 Mankato Opry Jamboree. Paul Pfenning is the emcee for the event that will feature more than a dozen individual performer and its All-star Opry Band.
Tickets cost $27 and may be purchased in Mankato at Kato Ballroom and Rhapsody Music, at Waseca Music and at Janesville Service Center. Dinner tickets cost an extra $18.
Health webinar designed for men
MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a free men’s health webinar 12:15 p.m. Nov. 30.
Urologist Dr. David Yang is the presenter. The webinar will include an interactive Q&A and maintain participants anonymity.
To register, go to: mayoclinichealthsystem.org.
Country Christmas music concert set
KASOTA — Classic country holiday songs will be performed during Mick Sterling Presents “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas” 7 p.m. Saturday at Chankaska Winery, 179 E. Pearl St.
Sterling and his six-piece band, along with three back-up singers, will sing Christmas standards as sung by Johnny Cash, Lorretta Lynn, George Jones, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Roy Orbison, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, Glen Campbell and other country greats.
Tickets cost $25.
Energy council plans virtual forum Friday
NORTH MANKATO — Electric vehicles and the Inflation Reduction Act are topics for Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council forum 9 a.m. Friday.
The virtual presentation will feature Jukka Kukkonen, clean transportation consultant for Fresh Energy.
To register to attend, go to: socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYkfuyqrzspHNZUC2QuiTUAOAHClguUvoTS.
Jukka will explain the various provisions and incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act for electric vehicles and how EV buyers can best use them to their advantage.
All Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council events are free and open to the public.
TOPS announces Mankato meetings
MANKATO — The nonprofit Take Off Pounds Sensibly is offering weekly meetings 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church: 320 E. Main St.
Participants should use the church’s back entrance.
For more information about TOPS, call 340-7220.
Little Golden Books collector to speak
LE CENTER — Retired professor Ellen Radel will discuss her collection of Little Golden Books 6 p.m. Monday at Le Center Public Library.
Radel owns close to 1,300 of the illustrated books that are credited with helping teach reading to millions of children.
There is no admission fee. Radel will be selling books at the event.
BCHS holiday open house set
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society is hosting its annual holiday open house 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Brown County Museum, 2 North Broadway.
There is no admission fee for the activity planned in conjunction with New Ulm’s Parade of Lights that begins at 6 that evening in the historic downtown area.
Music, apple cider, and holiday treats are planned after 4 p.m. during the open house. Visitors may view a display of vintage holiday decorations and other items.
