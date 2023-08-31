Orchard kicks off 2023 apple season
MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Orchard, 15953 Highway 99, will kick off its 2023 season with two presentations about turkeys at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Tim Lyons will be joined by Thom Peterson, Minnesota secretary of agriculture, during the presentations.
“Wild Turkeys” is the theme for this year’s corn maze on the orchard property. Visitors who enter the maze will find information about wild turkeys along their routes.
Performances by the band Random Characters are slated Saturday.
The orchard’s First Kiss, Zestar and SweeTango apples are ready to pick.
Orchard hours throughout the apple season are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Group tours and field trips are available by appointment by calling 952-221-1051.
MSU grad’s sculpture displayed at library
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Memorial Library is displaying an environment-themed sculpture throughout the academic year. “Corruption (2023)” was created by Abby Lundebrek, a May graduate of the college.
The piece is installed near the Dr. Mary T. Dooley Map Library on Memorial Library’s first floor and may be viewed during library hours.
For more information, call 389-2460 or email a request to: evan.rusch@mnsu.edu.
Mankato Pridefest plans events, parade
MANKATO — “Be visible, be heard, and be proud” is the theme for South Central Minnesota Pride’s 2023 Mankato Pridefest Sept. 7-19.
A tie-dye party 5-7 p.m. today at Carnegie Art Center is planned in conjunction with the festival.
The annual Jessica Flatequal Pride Parade Sept. 9 will follow a route along Riverfront Drive that begins at Plum Street. Several events are planned in Riverside Park following the parade.
For a full Pridefest schedule, visit: scmnpride.org.
Carnegie accepting art show entries
MANKATO — The Carnegie Art Center, 120 S. Broad St., is now accepting entries for its upcoming juried art exhibition in its gallery space.
Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 11. The show will run Oct. 5-21. Awards will be announced during an opening reception 5-7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Cash awards will be presented.
The entry fee is $20 for a non-member, $15 for a Carnegie member and $10 for a student artists.
For more information, go to: www.thecarnegiemankato.com/opportunities.
Ecumenical services set at historic church
OTTAWA — Ottawa Historians and the Le Sueur County Historical Society are the hosts for an ecumenical worship service 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Historic Methodist Church in Ottawa, 39204 Whittier St., Le Sueur.
Rev. Rob Perry, Cleveland Church of Christ, will be the prayer leader. The Mankato Riverblenders Magic Quartet will provide the music.
A potluck is planned in conjunction with the service at the historic stone church. The Harvest Picnic will be served 1 p.m. Sept. 10 in Bur Oak Park, 38842 Exchange St. Road, Le Sueur.
Eating utensils and beverages will be provided. Participants may bring chairs and tables to provide seating for the event.
If the weather is inclement, picnic activities will move to Ottawa Town Hall, 39120 Old Ottawa Road.
McDonald’s starts fundraiser Friday
MANKATO — Area McDonald’s locations will participate in a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities. Starting Friday, customers who make $5 donations will receive insulated beverage sleeves designed for McDonald’s large 30-ounce cups.
All proceeds from Sleeves for Support donations will support Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Minnesota-based chapters The goal is to raise more than $200,000.
The sleeves are decorated with the logos of the fundraiser’s sponsors, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s.
Ronald McDonald Houses are homes away from home for families who often must travel to seek medical treatment for their children. Families stay for free, receive meals and are given access to free laundry services, children’s activities and other services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.