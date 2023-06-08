Hillstrom offers window exhibit
ST. PETER — A pair of Swedish-American paintings from the Hillstrom Museum of Art’s permanent collection will be featured through July 4 in a window display in Jackson Campus Center at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The museum is closed to the public while students are on summer break. The paintings may be viewed from the hallway just outside the museum during campus center hours.
The works on view include a painting given to the museum by namesake Richard L. Hillstrom as well an oil acquired using funds donated for that purpose by Dawn and Edward Michael. The artists who created the works, John F. Carlson and Alfred Jansson, are among several Swedish-Americans represented in the museum’s collection.
Elton John tribute slated Friday night
KASOTA — “For One Night Only” an Elton John tribute show, is slated 7 p.m. Friday in the event center at Chankaska Winery.
The concert will feature a full band, lights and special effects.
Food will be available for purchase.
For ticket reservations and more information, go to: www.exploretock.com/chankaskacreek/event/412104/one-night-only-the-elton-john-tribute.
Barenaked Ladies, Semisonic at Vetter
MANKATO — Hitmakers Barenaked Ladies will headline a Saturday show at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater with guests Semisonic and Del Amitri.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Tickets range in price from $43 to $73 and are available at Ticketmaster.
United Way sets Men’s Event at ISG
MANKATO — Tickets are on sale now for the ninth annual United Way Men’s Event 5-9 p.m. June 14 at Mankato’s ISG Field.
Presented by Rolls-Royce Solutions America, men ages 21 and older may participate in activities slated during a promotion to raise awareness of United Way’s work to improve lives in our region.
Food/drink samples will be available from local vendors. New features include a dunk tank.
Tickets cost $75. To purchase tickets online, go to: www.MankatoUnitedWay.org/MensEvent.
Arts center offering writing workshops
ST. PETER — Drop-in writing workshops for beginners are among the new offerings at the Arts Center of Saint Peter. The writing programs are available through a partnership with Minnesota State University’s master of fine arts in creative writing program.
Generative writing workshops are slated 6 p.m. June 22, July 20, Aug. 10, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 14. The fee is $10 per session.
Participants will be encouraged but not required to share what they produce. Register at: artscentersp.org/classes.
Forum to focus on sustainable funding
NORTH MANKATO — Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council next virtual forum is set for 9-10:15 a.m. Friday.
Presenter Beth Kallestad is principal sustainability planner with the Office of Sustainability and Public Health, Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Kallestad’s primary project is to implement the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program along with supporting other EV work at MnDOT.
There is no registration fee to attend the meeting at: https://socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtdu-hqjkjEt04gsGcNeL1H8-vQncfvTBC.
2nd Minnesota Music Festival announced
ST. PETER — The 2023 Minnesota Original Music Festival is slated July 22 and 23 in St. Peer.
Musicians who will perform at the free festival include We Are The Willows, JoJo Green, Masa Ishakawa, New
Salty Dog, The Barley Jacks and Lonesome Dan Kase.
Organized and run by musicians, the festival also will offer workshops as well as a contest that challenges musicians to form a new band temporarily with other participants.
The full schedule is available at: mnomf.org/main-stage-events-2023.
Juneteenth program offered next week
MANKATO — A program teaching the history of Juneteenth is being offered Wednesday June 17 in St. Peter. The youth program is at St. Peter Public Library at 10 am, and the adult program is at 1 pm at St. Peter Community Center, room 219.
Kenneth Reid will be teaching the programs. He can be reached at 507-934-0667 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.