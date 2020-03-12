Waseca to celebrate Irish heritage
WASECA — Irish music, a parade of clans, the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Emerald Isle and a Mulligan stew lunch are some of the activities planned Saturday during the 52nd annual Irish Fest in Waseca.
The celebration will take place at several locations including Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 111 N.W. Fourth St., and The Mill, 310 S.W. Second Ave.
For a full schedule of events, go to: www.facebook.com/Irishclubmn.
St. Peter registering kindergarteners
ST. PETER — Registration night begins 6 p.m. March 19 for parents and guardians of young children who will attend St. Peter Public School District’s kindergarten classes.
Programming for children will be provided at the event and kindergarten teachers will be on hand to greet their future students.
Enrollment forms are available online at: www.stpeterschools.org.
For more information, call 934-2754, Ext. 3045.
Loyola accepting kindergarten registrations
MANKATO — Loyola Catholic Schools’ annual kindergarten roundup March 19 offers children the opportunity to meet teachers and parents to talk to school administrators and tour classrooms.
Registrations will be accepted during the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. sessions.
Free child care will be provided for siblings.
For more information, call 388-0600 or visit: loyolacatholicschool.org.
Historical Society to highlight volunteer opportunities
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society is the host of a volunteer open house 9:30-11 a.m. today in the BCHS Museum annex.
Attendees will be provided with information about the historical society’s variety of opportunities available for volunteers such as assisting with collections, leading tours and stationing a popcorn wagon near the museum.
Representatives from the various service areas of the BCHS will be available to share information and answer questions.
Annual Souper Bowl slated
ST. PETER — Artisan bowls filled with soup may be purchased during an annual fundraiser 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Souper Bowl attendees may choose from a variety of more than 400 hand-thrown artisan bowls showcasing the artistry of area potters.
Prices are $10, $12 and $15. Purchases include a bowl, a choice of soup, along with bread and beverages.
All proceeds benefit the Arts Center.
Johnny Cash tribute planned
NEW ULM — Johnny Cash tribute musician Sherwin Linton will perform 7 p.m. April 3 at State Street Theater Company, 1 North State St.
“The Johnny Cash Story” features a performance of songs by Johnny Cash and stories about the legendary musician’s life.
Advance tickets cost $20 and may be purchased at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee Food Store and online at: statestreetnewulm.org. Tickets at the door cost $25.
Suspense novelist Webb to speak
NORTH MANKATO — Suspense novelist Wendy Webb will speak at North Mankato Taylor Library 6 p.m. Monday in the North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
After two decades as a journalist for publications including USA Today, Huffington Post, Star Tribune and Midwest Living, Webb wrote her first novel.
That work, “The Tale of Halcyon Crane,” won the 2011 Minnesota Book Award for genre fiction. Her second and third novels, “The Fate of Mercy Alban” and “The Vanishing,” established her as a leading suspense novelist.
Barbershop chorus sets shows
Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus has announced its annual spring show, “Light Rail Serenade: Mankato to St. Peter in Cut Time.”
Shows featuring barbershop-style music by the full chorus and by quartets are slated 3 p.m. April 18 at Crossview Covenant Church, 2000 Howard Drive, North Mankato; and 7:30 p.m. April 18 at The Courtyard by Marriott, 903 Raintree Road, Mankato.
The evening show includes a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour.
During the shows, the Riverblenders will host a performance by the Frontier Quartet from Detroit Michigan.
Tickets may be purchased from chorus members, at Cub Food and Hy-Vee stores in Mankato and at Nutter Clothing in St. Peter.
Advance show tickets cost $13, tickets cost $15 at the door and student tickets cost $5.
Tickets for the dinner show cost $40.
Visit: www.singmankato.com for additional information.
Brown, Messersmith at Emy Frentz
MANKATO — Concerts by Minnesota musicians Chastity Brown and Jeremy Messersmith are set at the Emy Frentz Art Guild building, 523 S. Second St.
Brown will perform 7 p.m. March 20. A folk, pop and soul singer, she’s been featured on NPR’s “Favorite Sessions” and “American Songwriter.”
Indie rock musician Messersmith will perform 7 p.m. March 27. A 6 p.m. potluck meal is planned prior to Messersmith’s show.
Tickets cost $25 per show and may be purchased in advance on Eventbrite.
For more information, call 779-7206 or email to: emyfrentzartsguild@gmail.com.
