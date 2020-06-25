Library hosting virtual sing-a-long
WASECA — Music teacher Hanna Cesario will play her ukele and lead a sing-a-long during virtual events slated to begin July 10.
Virtual meetings that take place over Zoom or Skype typically require users to log in via those platforms. Users participate in the events from their homes by watching them on a computer screen or phone.
Cesario will show participants how to play chords on the ukelele, strum patterns and teach the words for songs such as “Oo De Lally,” “John Henry” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
Sessions are slated at 1 and 2 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 28.
Registrations are due July 1 and may be made at: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/festival.
Fund created for MSU international students
MANKATO — A Gofundme account has been created for financial donations to help international students at Minnesota State University who are unable to earn wages or return to their home countries because of the pandemic.
Funds raised will be used to help pay students’ rent and to pay for repairs and upkeep on bicycles donated to the students.
Donations may be made at: https://tinyurl.com/yddonysq.
Naturalist training at Ney Nature Center
HENDERSON — Training is available for volunteers interested in studying and sharing information about the state’s natural history.
The Minnesota Master Naturalist 40-hour course begins Aug. 4 at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane.
Instructors will teach three courses that correspond to Minnesota’s major ecosystems. Volunteer also will be offered hands-on experiences.
Much of this class will occur on the property of the Ney Nature Center with field trips to various sites in the area.
This class will take place on Tuesday nights, starting in August and ending in October.
The course cost is $295 and includes course manuals and supplies.
To register and for more information about the University of Minnesota Extension course, go to: facebook.com/events/579847062609661.
Tutors needed for Reading Corps
MANKATO — Volunteers are needed as reading tutors for kindergarten through third graders in Mankato.
Minnesota Reading Corps, an AmeriCorps program, is sponsoring the program to provide additional support to young students, especially those whose reading skills have gone off track during the pandemic.
Tutors would begin volunteering in August. Time commitments are flexible and volunteers may qualify for stipends, tuition funds and student loans.
For more information or to apply, visit: readingandmath.net.
