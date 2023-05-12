Artist to speak, lead trading card project
MANKATO — Daniel Kerkhoff, of Good Thunder, will shares stories of his artist-in-residencies in Ghana, Ecuador and Vietnam during a program May 18 at sidetracked, 420 Park Lane.
Kerkoff, who grew up in Mankato, collects small art pieces to use in a cultural exchange of art ideas.
As part of the program, attendees create small artworks. Kerkhoff will give these “artist trading cards” to the community members, libraries and artists he meets during upcoming residencies.
Art materials will be provided.
Concert features singers with dementiaMANKATO — Singing Hills Chorus will present its Good Vibes Concert 1 p.m. Saturday at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive.
General admission is $10 for ages 11 and older.
Concert selections include “Downtown,” “Bushel and a Peck” and “Elvira.”
A livestream option will be available on the Singing Hills Chorus website.
Members of the choir are people impacted by Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Their care partners also participate.
The chorus is in its sixth year and is one of more than 50 choruses across the country that are part of the Giving Voice Initiative.
Planetarium shows includes art, music
MANKATO — Mankato East High School art and choir students will be part of an annual presentation May 19 in the Mankato Area Public School’s planetarium at 2600 Hoffman Road.
“Art of Humans and the Universe” features projections of student works during 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. shows. The displays will be set to music performed by students.
The shows will conclude with a visual tour of spring constellations.
There is no admission fee. Registration is required and may be made at: www.ticketsource.us/mankato-east-planetarium.
