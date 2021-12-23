Inaugural reading series slated
MANKATO — Living Earth Center’s first online winter reading series begins next month.
The book discussion schedule for the reading series is:
• Jan. 25 — “Future Earth: A Radical Vision for What’s Possible in the Age of Warming” by Eric Holthaus.
• Feb. 22 — “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson.
• March 29— “How to Be Alive: A Guide To The Kind of Happiness That Helps The World” by Colin Beavan.
There is no fee; however, registration is required. Participants may join one, two or all three of the discussions.
To register, go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-reading-series-the-future-earth-tickets-210725073367.
Presents for animals needed
MANKATO — Mending Spirits Animal Rescue is seeking donated presents for animals in the program’s care this holiday season.
Gift suggestions may be found the MSAR Giving Tree on displayed at Pet Expo, 1800 Adams St.
Donations should be returned to Pet Expo by Dec. 31.
Library sponsors robotics maze
WASECA — A robotics event for youths ages 13-18 is planned 2 p.m. Tuesday at Waseca Public Library.
There is no admission fee for “Creator Studio: Sphero Maze Mayhem.” Youths who participate by coding rolling robots to move through a maze.
For more information, call 835-2910.
Red Cross seeks blood donors
Busy holiday schedules, ongoing challenges of COVID-19 and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year, according to a Red Cross press release.
Donors may schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine as long as they are symptom free.
Area donation opportunities include:
Blue Earth County
Amboy
1:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. Monday, Presbyterian Church, 240 E. North St.
Lake Crystal
12:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Zion Lutheran Church, 211 E. Robinson St.
Mankato
1-6 p.m. today, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. 2nd St.
11 a.m. — 4 p.m. Wednesday, Blue Earth County Library, 100 E Main St.
Dec. 30: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Country Inn & Suites, 1900 Premier Drive; Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive.
New Ulm
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Garden St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Ulm High School, 1600 Oak St.
Henderson
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Minnesota New Country School, 210 Main St.
Waseca
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Christian Assembly Church, 900 S.E. 14th Ave.
