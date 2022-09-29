Music series features bands at Hooligan’s
MANKATO — The Minnesota State University Performance Series features the Scottie Miller Band and the Paul Mayasich Band in concert 7 p.m. Saturday at Hooligans Neighborhood Pub, Madison East Center, 1400 E. Madison Ave.
The Scottie Miller Band is fronted by Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame member Scottie Miller, an American pianist and singer-songwriter born in Minneapolis. Guitarist Mayasich’s band will open the concert.
Concert admission is $12 in advance, $15 day of show. Tickets may be purchased at Hooligans or online at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets. For more information, call the Performance Series office, 389-5549.
The concert is sponsored by KMSU The Maverick and the Performance Series with assistance from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Outdoor adventurer to speak at MSU
MANKATO — Outdoor adventurer Emily Ford will visit Minnesota State University Friday. She will discuss her experience as the first woman and person of color to hike the U.S. National Park Service’s 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail.
Ford’s visit includes the showing of a 30-minute documentary film “Breaking Trail” 7 p.m. Friday in Ostrander Auditorium in Centennial Student Union.
Ford will join MSU students Saturday during a hike in Mankato’s Rasmussen Woods.
Liz Steinborn-Gourley, director of MSU’s Women’s Center, said the events are being held to show how grassroots organizations can support communities of color and women by sharing resources, building hiking groups and showing how individuals can find their own way to enjoy the outdoor environment.
For more information, call 389-6147 or email a request to: elizabeth.steinborn-gourley@mnsu.edu.
Eskens to do talk at VINE Center
MANKATO — Local author Allen Eskens will discuss his latest work at 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the VINE Adult Community Center.
Eskens will be discussing his latest two novels, “The Stolen Hours” and “Forsaken Country” at VINE. He will also explain his writing process including the research he conducts when writing a novel. Eskens also will answer questions after the presentation.
He is the bestselling author of “The Life We Bury,” “The Guise of Another,” “The Heavens May Fall,” “The Deep Dark Descending,” “The Shadows We Hide” and “Nothing More Dangerous.” Eskens is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award, and Silver Falchion Award and has been a finalist for the Edgar Award, Thriller Award, and Anthony Award.
The event is free for VINE members and open to the public for $5. Registration is required online at vinevolunteers.org or by calling (507) 387-1666. More information about the event can be found online at vinevolunteers.org.
Ballroom to host musicians’ play
MANKATO — An original stage play about a country music couple seeking a comeback will be performed Nov. 18-19 at the Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.
“The Best of Hank and Rita,” written by and starring Joe Tougas, of North Mankato, and Ann Rosenquist Fee, of Mankato, is a dinner-theater show.
The music duo ended the show’s first run in 2016. The show is being revived in conjunction with Berry-Ryan Productions, which has produced “The Buddy Holly Story” and “Tony ‘n’ Tina’s Wedding” among other productions at the Kato.
The show also stars comedian Dan Vierck, of North Mankato, in the role of a local celebrity who opens for Hank and Rita’s visit to town.
Advance tickets may be purchased online at: katoballroom.com or by calling 625-7553.
Water Circus unit returns to Mankato
MANKATO — Circque Italia’s Silver Unit has several upcoming performances slated in a Big Top tent that will be set up Oct. 6-9 in the parking lot of River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams St.
Ticket prices range between $10 and $50. Audiences may choose to attend evening or afternoon performances.
To purchase tickets online or for more information, go to: cirqueitalia.com.
VINE to offer balance class
MANKATO — VINE is offering a free falls prevention program this fall. “Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance” starts Monday.
The free program is designed to help participants improve their balance and reduce the likelihood of falling.
Classes are slated 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between Oct. 3 and Nov. 28 in VINE Adult Community Center in Mankato.
To register or for more information, visit vinevolunteers.org or call 386-5585.
Active Aging Week programs offered
ST. PETER — St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services is offering a variety of programs Monday through Oct. 7 in conjunction with Active Aging Week.
Registration is not required for these free programs:
Monday: 11 a.m. — Walk in the Park, St. Peter Community Center and nearby Gorman Park. Participants may invite family members to join them in walking, running or riding bicycles during the activity; 2 p.m. — tour of exercise facilities at River’s Edge Hospital; 7 p.m. varsity volleyball game at St. Peter High School.
Tuesday: 11 a.m. — Tour of Hillstrom Museum of Art at Gustavus Adolphus College; 5 p.m. dance/dinner at American Legion Post 37.
Wednesday: 11 a.m. — Pickleball clinic, Veterans Park; 2 p.m. — strength training, St. Peter Community Center Room 219.
Thursday: 11 a.m. — Arboretum tour at Gustavus Adolphus College; 12:30 p.m. monarch butterfly program by naturalist Scott Kudelka, Gustavus Adolphus College Interpretive Center.
Friday: 11 a.m. — “Learn Music, Learn Life” program by drummer Mike Arturi, St. Peter Community Center Room 219.
For more information, call 934-0667.
Lincoln Park tour features history
MANKATO — A walking tour through the Lincoln Park neighborhood 6 p.m. today offers a showcase of Mankato’s past.
During the stroll, participants will be offered information about the architecture styles of houses in the neighborhood.
The seven-block tour starts and concludes at the Lincoln Community Center parking lot. Tickets cost $10 for participants who are not members of BECHS and $7 for participants who are members.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at on BECHS’ website under the Lincoln Park Neighborhood Walking Tour Event. Tickets also may be purchased at Blue Earth County History Center.
For more information, call 345-5566 or visit: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
German language group seeks members
NEW ULM — New Ulm Deutscher Sprachklub will start its new season 1-3 p.m. Oct. 9 with a meeting at Martin Luther College.
The meeting place is a room attached to the MLC cafeteria.
Guest speakers are a representative from the Sister Cities program and two German police officers who are visiting New Ulm.
The club is accepting new members. For more information, call 359-4114 or 766-5859.
WPA Camp talk set at Flandrau Park
NEW ULM — Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka will present a talk on Flandrau State Park’s historic Group Camp 1 p.m. Saturday at the park in New Ulm.
This talk will focus on the history of the site’s inception as a Works Progress Administration transient camp in the 1930s during the Great Depression and its present-day use.
Registration is required for this program. To register, email a request to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
