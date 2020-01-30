Singing Hills seeking members
MANKATO — Mankato and North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s Singing Hills Chorus is seeking new members.
Music Director Kristin Ziemke leads the chorus, which is designed for people living with Alzheimer’s disease, or other forms of dementia, and their care partners.
The chorus meets weekly for rehearsals. There are no auditions, and no musical training or experience is necessary. People must register in pairs, a care partner may be an adult family member or friend.
Register online or download a registration form at: singinghillschorus.org. For more information, call 519-0626 or send an email to: katoactonalz@yahoo.com.
The leadership team has created a dementia-friendly environment and provides participants with personalized music books and practice CDs. Volunteers are also available to sing alongside participants and provide assistance as needed.
There is a $25 fee to participate in the chorus which covers practice materials, refreshments and a scarf to wear during performances. Scholarships are available.
Rehearsals are 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays beginning today and continue through May 7 at School Sisters of Notre Dame, 170 Good Counsel Drive. Time for socializing is slated before and after the rehearsals.
The chorus will perform its “Together in Song Concert” at the Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel May 9. Selections include several familiar songs and “Sakatah: Singing Hills” — an original work written for the chorus by its accompanist, R. Dale Anderson.
Chorus offers singing Valentines
MANKATO — The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus will deliver singing Valentines in the Mankato/St. Peter area Feb. 14.
The $50 fee includes two songs performed by a quartet, a photo of the occasion, and a long-stemmed rose and Valentine card for the recipient.
Appointments may be made by calling 469-4085 or 382-9384.
For more information about the Riverblenders chorus see www.singmankato.com.
Author Housewright to speak
NORTH MANKATO — Mystery author David Housewright will speak 6 p.m. Feb. 6 in the community room at the North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Housewright was a journalist in Minneapolis and southern Minnesota before his career as a fiction writer.
His books include “A Hard Ticket Home” and “Highway 61.”
There is no admission fee to the North Mankato Taylor Library Author Visit event that’s funded by a Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative grant.
Swim pass sales open
NORTH MANKATO — Passes to Spring Lake Park Swim Facility are now available.
The season pass fee for North Mankato residents is $120 if purchased by Friday. Starting Saturday, the fee will be raised to $135.
Non-resident rates are $150 for passes purchased by Friday and $170 for those purchased after Friday.
Passes may be purchased online at: www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/spring-lake-park-swim-facility.
For more information, call city hall at 625-4141.
The 2020 season will be the first full season for the new outdoor swimming facility. Activities planned include swimming lessons, fitness classes, birthday party packages, private rentals and swim nights.
Season pass holders are eligible for discounted rates on lessons and some programming.
Music professor to perform
GAYLORD — Stephen Carlson, chairman of the Music Department at Bemidji State University, will present a piano recital 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at United Church of Christ in Gaylord.
There is no admission fee. Donations for Sibley County Foodshare will be accepted.
Carlson, a nationally-recognized performer and professor, is an alumnus of Gaylord High School.
He will perform works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Josef Haydn, Béla Bartók, Claude Debussy and Franz Liszt.
Retreat to focus on healing
MANKATO — A Unitarian minister/spiritual coach and a Lakota woman who creates traditional medicines are the guest speakers for a spiritual retreat 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 in the School Sisters of Notre Dame’s conference center, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
The Rev. Barbara Korte’s presentation features a sound meditation session and a discussion about the energy of love.
Lakota Made owner Megan Schnitker of Mankato will discuss the benefits of herbs and medicinal plants.
The $35 registration fee includes the cost of a vegetarian lunch. Registrations are due by Feb. 6.
For more information, write to: healthewaters@gmail.com or call 507-508-3771.
Classical recital Monday
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Music will host a classical recital by Cold/Zivanovic Duo 7:30 p.m. Monday in Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The duo was formed in 2018 by saxophonist Benjamin Cold and classical guitarist Filip Zvanovic. They have performed throughout the country and in November 2018 were guest artists at the International Contemporary Music Festival in Havana, Cuba.
General admission is $9 for adults and $7 for youths.
To order tickets online, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
For more information, call 389-5549.
Post to honor WWII chaplains
MANKATO — American Legion Lorentz Post 11 is sponsoring a memorial celebration for four World War II chaplains who died aboard a torpedoed ship.
Post 11’s service — set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive — is part of a nationwide observance to honor the selfless service of the chaplains and the memory of those who died aboard the USS Dorchester Feb. 3, 1943.
Of the 902 soldiers, merchant seamen and civilian workers aboard, 672 perished.
Many credited their lives to the courage and leadership exhibited by four chaplains of different faiths who, in sacrificing their lives, created a unique legacy of brotherhood.
