Vets event includes Navy Seal show
MANKATO — A 10th anniversary fundraiser for area veterans Monday at Mankato Golf Club includes a plane flyover and a Navy Seal jump-in.
A two-member Patriot Parachute Team will land on the grounds of the golf course about 11:45 a.m. during a tribute to veterans planned in conjunction with the 10-year anniversary celebration of the Tee It Up for the Troops golf tournament.
The public may attend the 11:30 a.m. opening ceremonies that will include recognition of veterans and Gold Star families.
Registration has closed for golfers in the charity event. Proceeds will be distributed to local veteran service organizations and some national programs.
Youth symphony seeking members
MANKATO — Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra will hold auditions Saturday and Sunday for musicians in grades four to 12.
The orchestra provides young musicians with opportunities to perform a wide variety of symphonic music and exposure to a variety of music education formats.
MAYSO is a Mankato-based musical arts nonprofit that serves a nine-county region. The orchestra’s fall season begins Sept. 12 and is planned as a return to full programming.
To register for auditions and for program or scholarship information, go to: www.mayso.net.
For more information, send an email to Dave Stordalen at info@mayso.net or call 399-1489.
Libraries to offer story time series
WASECA — Interactive dancing and puppets are planned as part of Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s fall series of virtual story times 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays from September through December.
Romp and Rhyme supply bags for participating preschoolers may be picked up at libraries in Elysian, Janesville, Le Center, Le Sueur, Montgomery, New Richland, Waldorf, Waseca and Waterville.
For more information call 364-7615 or send an email to: libtlm@tds.lib.mn.us.
Pioneer Power slated this weekend
LE SUEUR — Old-time craft demonstrations, antique tractor pulls and a variety of live music are part of the 48th annual Pioneer Power Show Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur.
Gates open 7 a.m. all three days.
An all-brand tractor ride leaves the showgrounds at 5:30 p.m. Friday and will travel for about an hour throughout the area. Entertainment includes a polka fest Friday and Saturday and performances of country western, blue grass, folk, old time and gospel between 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the show.
Admission is $10. For more information, go to: pioneerpowershow.com.
The 2020 event was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Leather art demo at Kiesling House
NEW ULM — Leather artisan Dan Cochran will demonstrate his craft during presentations 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St.
Cochran will be dressed in a period costume.
Hours for the historic house are 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend. Arrangements for tours at other times may be made by calling 233-2621 or sending an email: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
The admission fee is $3. No admission fee will be charged for children ages 4 and younger or to Brown County Historical Society members.
Regional orchestra seeks musicians
NEW ULM — Two Rivers Community Orchestra is planning to resume rehearsals 5 p.m. Sunday at State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
The orchestra is seeking to fill spots for violin, viola, cello and bass for its new season that opens Oct. 11.
To request more information, send an email to: tworiversorchestra@gmail.com.
