Bloedel to direct musical at Bethany
MANKATO — “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” opens April 1 at Bethany Lutheran College.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2, 8 and 9 and 2 p.m. April 3.
The production is directed by longtime theater professor Peter Bloedel.
The play’s plot centers around a group of people who come together to collaborate on a brand-new Broadway musical and find themselves caught in the middle of a real-life murder mystery.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Reservations can be made online at blc.edu/box-office or by calling 344-7374.
Angry Waters to release album
MANKATO — Local band Angry Waters is set to release its new album, “The Ghosts We Chase” 7:30 p.m. April 2 at The What’s Up Lounge, 118 E. Rock St., in Old Town.
The album is the band’s seventh studio release.
Library to host Easter egg hunt
NORTH MANKATO — Children age 5 and younger may join in an Easter egg hunt 9 a.m. April 9 on the grounds of North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
There is no fee to participate; however, registration is required. Registrations will be accepted beginning April 4 and may be made by calling 345-5120 or in person at the library.
Bunnies on Belgrade offered for adults
NORTH MANKATO — An Easter egg hunt for grownups is slated 4 p.m. April 9 on the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue.
Bunnies on Belgrade participants, ages 18 and older, will have chances to win prizes during the event sponsored by Twin Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America and Business on Belgrade.
Tickets cost $10.
For more information visit: www.twinvalleybsa.org, call 387-0294 or email a request to: jennifer.echevarria@scouting.org
Historical society’s book sale slated
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society is accepting donations of books, DVDs and puzzles for an annual spring book sale/fundraiser April 22-23 in the annex building near BCHS Museum, 2 North Broadway St.
Drop-off bins for donations are in the BCHS museum parking lot. The deadline to drop off books is April 15.
Proceeds will be used to support public programs provided by the society including exhibits, lectures, school tours, outreach programs for schools, senior living facilities and organizations, and hands-on experiential learning for all ages.
For more information, call 233-2621.
Singer Tai Verdes to play at MSU
MANKATO — American singer-songwriter Tai Verdes will perform 7:30 p.m. April 6 in Minnesota State University’s Bresnan Arena in Taylor Center.
His breakout single “Stuck in the Middle” hit No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. viral chart, and his single “A-O-K” has over 178 million listens and 100,000 pre-streams.
The concert, presented by MSU’s Student Events Team, is open to the public and is for all ages. Public tickets are $25.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.mnsuevents.com or in person at MSU’s Student Activities front desk in Centennial Student Union, Room 173.
The facility requires attendees wear closed-toed shoes. Attendees may not bring in food or drink purchased outside of the facility, large bags, backpacks, selfie sticks or pepper spray. Flash photography is not allowed.
Parking for the event will be available in Lots 20 and 21.
Beaver Ecology Snowshoe Hike at Minneopa State Park, March 26th (Sat)
State park events slated Saturday
MANKATO — A maple syrup tapping activity and a program about beavers are planned Saturday at area state parks.
Maple trees will be tapped for syrup 10 a.m. in Flandrau State Park at New Ulm. The program includes a presentation about the history of tapping trees.
Area naturalist Scott Kudelka will discuss characteristics of beavers and how they can survive the cold and snow of winter 1 p.m. at Minneopa State Park, 5 miles west of Mankato.
Advance registration is required for both programs and may be made by sending an email to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
There is no charge to attend either event, but vehicles permits within state parks.
For more information, including event details, weather updates and directions, visit: www.mndnr.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.