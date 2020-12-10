ArtScape show on display in New Ulm
NEW ULM — The 12th annual ArtScape Juried Art Show opened Dec. 3 in Four Pillar Gallery at The Grand Center for Arts and Culture in New Ulm.
The show continues through Dec. 31.
This year’s winners in the adult category are: First place — Marjie Laizure, “Covid Nightingale”; second place — Patricia Beilke, “Interesting Currents”; and third place — Lisa Bierer, “The Craving for Color.”
Student category winners are: First place — Marcarious Amoah, “The Beauty of Black”; and second place — Irie Jenson, “Full Moon.”
Drive-thru benefit slated today, Friday
MANKATO — Storage Lounge, 1721 Premier Drive, is heading up a contact-free benefit by local businesses for area food shelves and Toys for Toys 6-8:30 p.m. today and Friday.
Food donations, toys and monetary donations may be dropped off by motorists along a route on Premier Drive lit up by holiday lights. Stops include Storage Lounge, Motel 6 and PAWS. Pet owners may bring their animals along for the stop at PAWS.
A visit from Santa and a present drop from the roof of the Storage Lounge are slated during the event.
Maps of North Mankato Holiday Lights offered
NORTH MANKATO — Maps to homes participating in Hometown Holiday Lights are now available.
Maps may be picked up at North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave., and Curiosi-Tea House, 745 Commerce Drive, or is available and online on the library’s social media pages.
The promotion continues through Dec. 28.
Viewers may vote for their favorite holiday display on the tour. Owners of the house that receives the most votes will win a $500 prize from North Mankato, Business on Belgrade and Connecting Commerce.
GMG head to lead clean energy forum
NORTH MANKATO — Jessica Beyer, president and CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, will lead a conversation about clean energy during a virtual forum 9 a.m. Friday.
The event is sponsored by Minnesota Clean Energy Council as its December virtual forum.
Beyer will discuss clean energy business opportunities and how pursuing clean energy and energy efficiency can key sustainable economic growth in the Greater Mankato region.
To join the Zoom meeting, use the meeting ID: 956 2433 6761 and passcode: 743458.
Santa storytime found on Facebook
NORTH MANKATO — Videos featuring Santa reading stories may be viewed Friday evenings this month on North Mankato Taylor Library’s Facebook page.
To hear the stories, go to: facebook.com/events/971857800007656.
Library displaying Minneopa photos
MANKATO — Top photos from this year’s Minneopa State Park Photo Contest are on display this month at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Appointments are necessary to enter the library building and may be made by calling 304-4001. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
MSU performance streaming online
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance fall dance concert may be viewed online throughout the month.
There is no admission fee to view the show at: MSUDance.com or on the department’s Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the university’s decision for all classes to be online between Thanksgiving and winter break, actions were taken early in the semester to record and stream the concert.
Performers were filmed at various locations, and the videographer moved around the spaces. Audiences are thus able to see the performances up close.
Free food giveaway set for Saturday
MANKATO — Free boxes of produce, protein foods and dairy products, including a gallon of milk, will be available to area households Saturday through a federal COVID-19 food assistance program in partnership with Second Harvest Heartland and Open Door Health Center.
Anyone is eligible for the assistance. The temporary program was designed to be low barrier and offered in food-insecure counties.
The drive-thru distribution begins at 11 a.m. at Open Door Health Center, 309 Holly Lane.
