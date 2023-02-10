Animal rescue group offering rose bunches

MANKATO — Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is selling roses as a fundraiser for its animal adoption services.

BENCHS’ annual Valentine rose sale purchases may be picked up between noon and 6 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at 1250 North River Drive.

One dozen roses in assorted colors cost $35, with a $5 discount if ordered by Saturday.

Purchases may be made at: www.benchs.org.

Tracy Stengel fundraiser set

MANKATO — Proceeds from a spaghetti dinner and silent auction Saturday will be used to help pay a Mankato woman’s medical expenses, homecare and other costs associated with the illnesses she suffers.

The Tracy Stengel Benefit is slated 5-8 p.m. at Hooligans, 1400 Madison Ave. Tickets for the meal cost $12 for ages 6 and older.

Concert to feature Peruvian sax player

MANKATO — Southern Minnesota’s REAL Big Band will present its annual spring jazz concert 7 p.m. March 4 at Ylvisaker Fine Arts Theater on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College.

The band’s guest artist Lucia Sarmiento, is a jazz saxophonist from Peru. Sarmiento recently toured with with Cuban-American rapper “Pitbull.”

The concert is appropriate for audiences of all ages. Admission cost is $10 for the general public and $8 for students. Tickets may be purchased at Mankato Music Mart or online at:

buytickets.at/southernminnesotarealbigband.

