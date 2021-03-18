Submit events to our calendar
Music and events are making a comeback, and we want to let you know where they are taking place.
The entertainment calendar runs every Thursday.
Direct inquiries to the Currents Department, The Free Press: 418 S. Second Street, Mankato, MN 56001; or call 800-657-4662 or 344-6305. Emails may be sent to: currents@mankatofreepress.com.
Note that events and dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.
Virtual tour of towns slated
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society’s upcoming programs include a virtual tour of towns in the eastern part of Blue Earth County.
Featured towns are Madison Lake, Eagle Lake, St. Clair, Pemberton and Mapleton.
The registration fee for the virtual tour is $10 per household.
An option is available to watch the tour at a later date.
To register, go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com/event.
Civil War symposium set for March 27
MANKATO — Registration is open for the 2021 Boy in Blue Civil War symposium 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27.
“The Coming Fury: Dissolution of the American Union (1859-1861)” will feature virtual presentations and panel discussions. The registration fee is $15 per participating household.
Presenters include Ken Foss, Bryce O. Stenzel, Susan Hynes and Arn Kind.
Registrations by mail are due Saturday and should be sent with payment to: Civil War Symposium, 2100 Rolling Green Lane, North Mankato, MN 56003.
For more information and a link to register online is available at: www.boyinblue.org/news-events.
Bridal show takes place Sunday
MANKATO — Registrations are open for a bridal show Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
There is no admission fee for this biannual event, one of the largest bridal shows in the region. More than 80 wedding professionals will be on hand to discuss the latest styles and trends.
Attendees may register to be part of one of two groups. Group A will be allowed in the building between 11 a.m. and 12:25 p.m. Group B’s timeslot is 12:35-2 p.m.
To register, go to: www.mankatobridalshow.com.
MSO virtual concert slated
MANKATO — Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s next Music on the Hill virtual concert begins 4 p.m. Sunday at MankatoSymphony.org and on the orchestra’s other social media sites.
“The Archduke: Piano Trio in B-flat major, Op. 97” is one of Ludwig Beethoven’s crowning achievements.
Featured musicians are pianist Timothy Lovelace, violinist Steven Copes and cellist Richard Belcher.
Library lends board games
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Library System now offers several popular board games for checkout from the Mankato library site.
Board games can be requested online and picked up through the no-contact option.
The board game collection has options appropriate for all ages and experience levels. Games available include Clue, Life, Monopoly, Scrabble, Agricola, At the Gates of Loyang, Betrayal at House on the Hill, Carcassonne, Forbidden Desert, Mysterium, Pandemic, Settlers of Catan, Terraforming Mars and Ticket to Ride.
Patrons may borrow up to three games per household for a one-week period. Board games are now only available at the Mankato location, but watch for an announcement for availability at the Lake Crystal and Mapleton branches in the future.
For more information, visit: beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.