Public invited to Cone with a Cop
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato police are inviting the public to Cone with a Cop 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Culver’s, 1680 Commerce Drive.
The informal gathering is designed to provide a way for residents to get to know the police officers in their neighborhood, voice concerns and ask questions.
Tasting event set at Farmamerica
WASECA — Farmamerica’s fifth annual tasting event 6-9 p.m. today is a fundraiser for the rural Waseca agriculture interpretive center’s educational programs.
Meat-a-Palooza highlights Minnesota-made meat, beer, wine and spirits.
Attendees must be age 21 or older.
For more information, go to: Farmamerica.org/meat-a-palooza
General admission tickets cost $45 for non-members and $35 for members and pass holders.
Activity for dogs planned at park
NORTH MANKATO — Dogs Night Out is slated 6-7 p.m. Wednesday near Spring Lake Park Shelter 2.
Participating dogs must be trained to respond to their owners’ commands.
Programs set at Minneopa Park
MANKATO — Free nature programs are slated Saturday at Minneopa State Park near Mankato.
“Spider Bio Blitz” is from 1-3 p.m., a nature hike begins at 4 p.m. and “Beaver Ecology” begins at 7 p.m.
To register for the programs or for more information, send an email to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.is/
Mankato Playhouse plans casting call
MANKATO — Roles are available for 25 actors in Mankato Playhouse’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” slated for October.
Open auditions are slated 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700.
Participants should be at least 13 years old. People interested in auditioning should bring sheet music but not for a song in the show. A pianist will be available to accompany singers.
Rehearsals will be evenings Monday through Thursday with a tech week in early October.
For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/mankatoplayhouse.
Concert featured at Commerce event
NORTH MANKATO — Music by Nate Boots and the High Horses will kick off Concerts on Commerce 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 in the parking lot at Ignition Fitness, 1960 Commerce Drive.
To request more information, send an email to: connectingcommerce2020@gmail.com.
Caning demos at historic house
NEW ULM — Chair caning and seat-weaving demonstrations are scheduled 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the historic Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St.
The presentation by local artist Maggie Schwab complements regular programming that includes a guided tour, a video presentation and exhibits
The Kiesling House is open 1-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Labor Day and by appointment. Admission is $3 for ages 5 and older.
For more information call: 233-2621 or email: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.