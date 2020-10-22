Submit your cookie recipes
MANKATO — There’s nothing quite like a good cookie spread to share with family and friends, especially during the holiday season. Share the love with our readers!
Mankato Magazine is looking for your cookie recipes — sugar and peanut butter, frosted, cutout or drop! — to be featured in December’s issue!
Share your favorite holiday cookie recipes by sending them to drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com by Oct. 30.
Nurse featured at adult story time
MANKATO — Guest storytellers will share tales of their lives during Blue Earth County Library’s virtual series “Storytime for Grown Ups” that includes a program 8 p.m. today.
Today’s storyteller is Esther Yunkin, a registered nurse. The program’s theme is “Career and Changes.”
To register to attend the program, go to: beclibrary.org.
For more information, call 304-4000.
Virtual women’s health forum set
MANKATO — Mankato Clinic’s annual Women’s Health Forum is being offered as a virtual event 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
There is no registration fee to attend the forum.
This year’s topic “Belonging is Powerful” focuses on humans’ need for connection and belonging. Presenters are Mary Ann Boe and Cecel Fountain. They will share their personal stories of how connection and belonging, as well as the absence of it, has impacted their lives.
To register and for information about how to participate, go to: www.mankatoclinic.com.
Waseca HS offers virtual theater
WASECA — Waseca High School’s fall student play will be offered as a virtual production.
Audiences will be able to watch “subText” Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 1 for a fee of $7.95.
An ensemble of nine student actors will perform multiple roles.
Links will be posted at: www.waseca.k12.mn.us, www.thebigsouthconference.org and Waseca Public Schools’ other social media sites.
Fundraiser offers 1920s experience
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society’s annual fundraiser 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 is a virtual event called “A Night at the Speakeasy: Intrigue, Spirits and All That Jazz.”
BECHS is encouraging participants to wear 1920s attire.
General admission is $25 and group rates are available.
For more information call 345-5566 or go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/Speakeasy.
Program focuses on 1965 flood
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society is the host of a virtual program, “Remembering the 1965 Flood” 4 p.m. today.
The program will feature local television footage of heaving flooding in 1965 at Mankato and North Mankato and interviews with residents who helped with the flood efforts. Audience members will be invited to share their flood stories.
The cost to participate is $7 for adults who are not BECHS members.
The full description of these events and registration can be found at BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events.
Duelly Noted to play in New Ulm
NEW ULM — A female piano duo will perform hit tunes 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at State Street Theater.
Tickets to the Duelly Noted show include admission to the concert and sweet treats.
Advance tickets cost $15 per adult and $10 per student and are being sold at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and New Ulm Hy-Vee as well as online at: statestreetNEWULM.org. If the show is not sold out, tickets will be sold at the door.
Webinar to discuss women’s resilience
MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System presenters will discuss self-care and women’s resilience during a free webinar noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 29.
Event speakers are Sister Tierney Trueman, a member of Mayo Clinic Values Council; and Gretchen Zinsli, a nurse practitoner in the urology department.
To register for the webinar, go to: mayoclinichealthsystem.org.
Library slates Halloween events
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library is offering a pet costume party and a Trunk or Treat event to celebrate Halloween week.
Owners may enter pets in costume party contests by going to the library’s Facebook page.
Dogs dressed in costumes may be brought to Spring Lake Park on Tuesday. Contest judging is 5-6 p.m. at Park Shelter Two.
A police car and a public works vehicle will be parked near the library 4-6 p.m. Saturday during a Trunk or Treat event.
The public may register to use the library’s parking lot while they distribute Halloween candy from decorated vehicle trunks.
To register a vehicle for Trunk or Treat or for more information about library events, call 345-5120.
Prizes will be awarded at both events.
Merchants offer Halloween treats
NORTH MANKATO — Parents may bring their children trick-or-treating at Commerce Drive businesses 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Black and orange balloons will be displayed at participating businesses.
For more information, send an email to: connectingcommerce2020@gmail.com.
Post sponsors Halloween event
ST. PETER — St. Peter American Legion Post 37 is sponsoring a drive-thru Halloween event 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, near the St. Peter Area Food Shelf.
The activity is designed to be sensory sensitive.
Participants age 5 and older should wear face masks during the activity.
St. Peter display to feature scarecrows
ST. PETER — St. Peter businesses and local organizations will display scarecrows Monday through Oct. 31 at GO! Therapy, 830 Sunrise Drive.
Community members who view the scarecrows on display along a biking path may vote through Oct. 30 for their top three favorites.
A ballot box will be located at GO! Therapy.
