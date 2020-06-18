MANKATO — Patrons may again participate in games and singing activities at The Loose Moose, 119 S Front St.
Reservations are required and may be made by calling 345-1446.
This month’s trivia games are slated 6:30-8:30 p.m. today and June 25.
Karaoke resumes July 10.
MSU professor to discuss suffrage
MANKATO — “Equality at the Ballot Box” is the theme for a Blue Earth County Historical Society virtual program 4 p.m. today.
Lori Lahlu, a Minnesota State University history professor, will discuss her book “Equality at the Ballot Box: Votes for Women on the Northern Great Plains.”
The book of essays encompasses various aspects of the suffrage movement and is available for purchase at BECHS’ online gift shop.
The registration fee is $7 for adults who are not BECHS members.
Virtual meetings that take place over Zoom or Skype typically require users to log in via those platforms. Users participate in the events from their homes by watching them on a computer screen or phone.
To register, go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events.
Estate planning program slated
ST. PETER — A representative from Brandt Law Office will present an estate planning program 11 a.m. June 25 in Room 219 at the St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St. Room 219.
There is no admission fee.
Participants also may dial in to the program by calling 1-(571)-317-3122 and using the access code: 576-118-229.
The program will be livestreamed for computer users at: global.gotomeeting.com/join/576118229.
Library system’s festival continues
WASECA —Waseca-Le Sueur Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival activities are planned next week.
Two authors of modern fairy tales will discuss their writing processes during a Zoom event 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Waseca-Le Sueur Library System is sponsoring the presentations by Sandhya Menon, who wrote “Of Curses and Kisses” and Melissa Savage, author of “Nessie Quest.”
To register, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/festival.
The festival will feature a socially distanced event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in Waseca’s Trowbridge Park. Excerpts from the book “Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock” will be posted along a park trail. As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in the story by Eric A. Kimmel. Le Sueur Public Library Branch Librarian Dianne Pinney will enhance the story walk by using props, activities and surprises.
For more information, call 835-2910 or send an email to: lienemann@tds.lib.mn.us.
Country concert rescheduled
MANKATO — The Jamey Johnson/Whiskey Myers concert at Vetter Stone Amphitheater has been rescheduled to July 13, 2021.
Tickets purchased for original date, Saturday, will be honored.
Country singer Jamey Johnson’s 2008 album “That Lonesome Song” was certified platinum for $1 million in sales. He has been nominated for 11 Grammys.
Whiskey Myers is an American Southern rock band from Texas.
