YWCA to host leadership program
MANKATO — Registration is open for YWCA Mankato’s 2022 Elizabeth Kearney Women’s Leadership program. The 10-month program begins in September.
The program is open to all women. Sessions include leadership presentations/workshops and small group discussions. Topics include strengths-based leadership, values and ethics, managing conflict and imposter syndrome.
Participants meet in person once a month.
The cost is $1,400. Partial scholarships are available.
July 1 is the deadline to register. To register, go to: ywcamankato.org/womens-leadership-2.
Rockin’ on Hill tickets available in advance
MANKATO — Tickets are available for Rockin’ on the Hill, which is July 16 on the football field at Loyola Catholic School.
Mallrats is the headliner band.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Admission costs $10 in advance and $20 at the gate.
To purchase tickets online, go to: www.rockinonthehill.com. Tickets may be purchased at Loyola’s school office, Hy-Vee and Cub Foods stores or ordered by calling Carrie Kijenski at 386.5705.
New Ulm’s Music in Park slated
NEW ULM — A summer music series is slated 7 p.m. Mondays at German Park in downtown New Ulm.
There is no admission fee.
The performance schedule is:
• June 13, The Wildflowers
• June 20, Molly and Sonny
• June 27, Pint Size Polkas.
Betsy-Tacy house tours available
MANKATO — The Betsy-Tacy Society is offering tours of its two museum houses on Center Street.
Fans of the Maud Hart Lovelace series of books may tour Betsy’s House and Tacy’s House at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and June 18.
Reservations are recommended. Participants in two of the tours will be required to wear masks. The third tour is mask optional.
Admission for non-members costs $8 for age 62 and older and college students who show their IDs, $10 for ages 18-61 and senior citizens, and $5 for ages 6-17.
To book a tour go to: betsy-tacysociety.org. For more information, call 345-9777.
Nicollet Catholic church sets festival
NICOLLET — The Wendinger Band will play as part of a festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Church of St. Paul in Nicollet.
Mass is 9:45 a.m. at the Catholic church, 410 Fifth St.
Live music begins at noon.
Food and beer vendors and children’s activities will be available.
United Way plans annual men’s event
MANKATO — Tickets are on sale for the eighth annual United Way Men’s Event 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at ISG Field.
Presented by Rolls-Royce Solutions America, the event for men ages 21 and older includes food and drink samples from local vendors, games, a silent auction and raffles.
Tickets cost $75. To purchase tickets or for more information go to: MankatoUnitedWay.org/MensEvent.
United Way is seeking volunteers to assist at the event. For more information, call 345-4551.
State parks to waive vehicle fees Saturday
MANKATO — Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas Saturday.
This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year when the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit to enter state parks and recreation areas.
The upcoming Free Park Day coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, which takes place annually on the second Saturday in June.
The waivers don’t apply to other fees such as camping, rentals or tours.
For a complete list of park programs, with times and locations, visit the DNR’s events calendar at: mndnr.gov/State_Parks/Events.html.
Forum to focus on heat pumps
NORTH MANKATO — Representatives of the Center for Energy and Environment will speak 9 a.m. Friday during a Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council virtual forum.
Forum discussions will focus on the benefits of heat pumps.
Participants may register to attend the free event by going to:
socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqfuCvrz0jGdVp0CGyXo1DaHigz_tDEZHT.
