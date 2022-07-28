Ride for veterans Set for Saturday
ST. PETER — A motorcycle ride to raise money for veterans in need of assistance is set for Saturday.
The ride, sponsored by the Minnesota American Legion Foundation, is part of their Fund 85, a program that helps veterans with cash assistance “to help maintain the basic needs of the veteran, deployed service-member’s family, or to assist surviving minor children of eligible veterans.”
The inaugural ride begins at the St. Peter American Legion Chapter 37, 229 W. Nassau St., St. Peter. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the ride commences at 9 a.m.
Riders will make stops at the Hutchinson Veterans Memorial and Fairfax Veterans Memorial before concluding at the St. Peter Veterans Memorial around 3 p.m.
Rapidan National Night Out Tuesday
RAPIDAN — The Rapidan Heritage Society is hosting the 2022 National Night Out Potluck 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Community Room in Rapidan.
A special program recognizing the Rapidan School building — built in 1922 — follows the potluck.
Representatives from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Rapidan Fire Department will be there. The event is open to the public, and people are encouraged to bring a dish to pass.
Casting call for ‘Rocky Horror’
NEW ULM — The State Street Theater in New Ulm is looking for actors for its upcoming production of “The Rockey Horror Picture Show.”
Auditions will take place from 6-8 p.m. today at the State Street Theater Co., 1 N. State St. Enter at the Washington Street parking lot, backstage door. Auditioners are reminded to not park in the lot behind the Emerson-Union apartments. First-time actors are encouraged. The show runs Oct. 28-29.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a 1975 musical comedy horror film by 20th Century Fox, is a parody tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through the early 1960s.
For more information, contact: info@statestreetnewulm.org or call 507-359-9990.
Free caregiver workshops offered
MANKATO — Mankato Catholic Charities is offering a workshop for people to learn caregiving skills.
The free workshops, where participants will learn practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources, will meet six Tuesday evenings from 6–7:30 p.m. starting Aug. 23 and running through Sept. 27 at Catholic Charities’ Mankato office, 201 N. Broad St, Suite 100.
Pre-register by Aug. 18 as seating is limited. For more information, call 507-458-9687 or email mcassem@ccsomn.org.
