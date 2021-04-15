Mall sponsors women’s show
MANKATO — Representatives for a variety of companies will display and demonstrate products and services during the River Hills Women’s Weekend Show at River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams St.
Show hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Attendees may consult with area professionals about products and services for beauty, decorating, fashion, kitchen supplies, nutrition, physical health and skin care. Vendors also will offer handcrafted items and home improvement ideas.
For more information, go to: www.mankatomnshows.com.
Pet rescue group sets fundraiser
MANKATO — Mending Spirits Animal Rescue is hosting a fundraiser/garage sale 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 112 Woodhill Trail.
The nonprofit is a volunteer-based program that provides foster homes in the Mankato area until permanent homes are found for animals in need.
Medicare class explains program
MANKATO — People newly eligible for Medicare may participate in a virtual class 2:30 p.m. April 23.
Senior LinkAge Line is sponsoring the free class that provides information about what Medicare insurance covers, supplemental insurance and the Part D prescription coverage option.
To register for the class, go to: mnraaa.org/calendar/.
For more information, call 1-800-333-2433 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays or visit: www.MinnesotaHelp.info.
Cribbage tourneys starting again
MANKATO — After a yearlong hiatus, cribbage tournaments are again being played at the Wow!Zone, 2030 Adams St.
Cribbage players may participate in a tournament 1 p.m. Saturday. The entry fee is $5 and guarantees seven games.
Participants are asked to arrive early to register. Face masks and social distancing are required at the tournament.
For more information, call 720-1790.
Quilters planning to meet in April
BLUE EARTH — Blue Earth Valley Quilters meets 7 p.m. Monday in the choir room at Blue Earth Area High School.
The April meeting is open to all interested quilters.
Participants should enter the school through Door V on the south side of the building. Face masks and social distancing are required.
The meeting will feature a “show-and-tell” of projects and announcements of quilting events in the area.
For more information contact Jan Shaffer at: kjshaffer@bevcomm.net, or call 526-3979.
MSU studio show opens Wednesday
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre & Dance continues the 2020-2021 studio season with a production of “Next Fall” in the Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts.
The play about an unlikely couple’s relationship is directed by first-year MFA candidate Eric E. Parrish.
Shows are slated 7:30 p.m. April 21-24 and 2 p.m. April 24-25. Tickets cost $10, with discount admission prices for ages 65 and older, ages 16 and younger, and MSU students.
Box office hours are 4-6 p.m. weekdays. Tickets may be ordered online at: MSUTheatre.com or by phone at 389-6661.
Patrons are required to wear face masks while inside Performing Arts Center and social distancing will be enforced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.