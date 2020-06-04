Genealogy class
available online
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society' series of online genealogy programs begin 4 p.m. today with the class “Beginning Online Genealogy.”
Other programs in the series include "Ancestry," "Family Search" and "My Heritage."
Each presentation will be lead by BECHS staff and will include time for questions from participants.
The registration fee is $7 for adults who are not members of BECHS. To register or for more information, go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events.
Workshop free
to caregivers
MANKATO — Active Aging Programs, of Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, is offering free virtual programs on this month via Zoom video conference.
Virtual meetings that take place over Zoom or Skype typically require users to log in via those platforms. Users participate in the events from their homes by watching them on a computer screen or on their phone.
"Living Well With Chronic Pain" begins 1 p.m. June 16. Participants should register as soon as possible and plan to attend six consecutive classes.
The program focuses on self-management tools such as problem-solving and includes methods for gently loosening muscles and joints and increasing circulation.
"Powerful Tools for Caregivers" begins 10 a.m. June 24. Six sessions are planned Tuesdays through July 21.
Participants will be offered support from trained leaders and other caregivers. Information will be provided about practical skills proven to reduce stress, communicate more effectively, improve self-care, make effective decisions and access community resources for caregivers.
The registration deadline is June 15.
To register or for more information about either class, contact Mary Cassem at 458-9687 or mcassem@ccsomn.org.
Teens invited to
join trivia contest
WASECA — Waseca Public Library will moderate a virtual trivia contest, geared for ages 13-18, beginning 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, via Zoom and Kahoot.
Virtual meetings that take place over Zoom or Skype typically require users to log in via those platforms. Users participate in the events from their homes by watching them on a computer screen or cellphone.
This free event's questions will focus on the TV show "Friends."
Registrations are due Monday and may be made at: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
Fishing contest
starts Friday
LE CENTER — Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and the Mounted Posse's Virtual Kid Fishing Contest is Friday through Sunday.
To enter the contest, participants should go to the sheriff office's Facebook events page and post pictures of their children and the fish they catch.
Free Day slated
at state parks
MANKATO — Vehicle permits will not be required Saturday, June 13, for visitors to any of Minnesota's 75 state parks, including Minneopa State Park south of Mankato.
Free State Park Day's entrance fee waivers do not include for amenities or user fees for activities such as camping or rentals.
For more details, go to: dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/free-entrance-days-minnesota-state-parks.html.
Animal advocates
host plant sale
MANKATO — Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society's fundraiser/annual plant sale 9 a.m. to noon Saturday takes place on the grounds of Riverside Regional Pet Shelter, 1250 North River Drive.
BENCHS requests customers wear masks covering their noses and mouths while shopping at the sale that also will offer pet supplies.
Proceeds from the sale will be used for care of the homeless cats and dogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.