Tango event slated March 19
ST. PETER — A series of tango workshops and a tango musical performance are slated March 19 on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College. There is no admission fee.
The workshops run 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Anderson Theater, and the performance is 6 p.m. in Björling Hall.
The schedule for workshops is:
10:30 a.m. — music basics; Noon — dance basics; 1 p.m. — improvisation; 2 p.m. — musicality and tango dance; 3 p.m. — question-and-answer session, entrepreneurship in the arts presentation.
Sarah Lahasky, assistant professor of music in ethnomusicology, facilitated this day-long event. The 6 p.m. performance will feature a quartet that includes Lahasky on the double bass.
St. Patrick’s Day concert planned
KASOTA — “The Voice” Season 15 Runner-Up Chris Kroeze and platinum recording artist Michael Shynes will perform March 17 at Chankaska Creeks’s event center, rural Kasota.
Tickets to “Thinking Songs and Drinking Songs” cost $25.
For more information, go to: www.chankaskawines.com/events.
SMILES adaptive bike expo slated March 31
MANKATO — SMILES Center for Independent Living will host an adaptive bicycle expo 2-5 p.m. March 31 at Kato Moving & Storage, 417 Poplar St. Representatives will be available to answer questions and offer test drives of bicycles.
The expo is a kick-off to regular bicycle rides that SMILES is planning through the summer, concluding with participation by consumers in the Mankato River Ramble Oct. 8.
For more information about the event, call 345-7139.
