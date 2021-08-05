Tiger story featured on Waseca walk
WASECA — Enlarged pages from a storybook will be displayed along a path 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Trowbridge Park in Waseca.
The Tiger Storywalk, featuring “It’s a Tiger” by David LaRochell, is part of Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s summer reading program.
As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in the story. The story will be enhanced through interactive props, activities and surprises.
Quilters seeking show expo entries
BLUE EARTH — Blue Earth Valley Quilters is seeking entries for its 37th annual Blue Earth Quilt Expo Aug. 13-15.
Quilts may be dropped off at 9 a.m. Aug. 12 at Blue Earth Area High School.
To request an entry form, email Karen Hougen at: karenhougen@hotmail.com
For more information, including other drop-off locations, call Jan Shaffer at 526-3979.O
Orchestra to hold season auditions
MANKATO — Mankato Symphony Orchestra will hold auditions 3-7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Emy Frentz Arts Guild, 523 S. Second St., and 3-7 p.m. Aug. 26 in Ferguson Hall at the University of Minnesota, 2128 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis.
A list of open positions, repertoire and a sign-up form is available at: mankatosymphony.org/auditions.
The orchestra’s symphonic season opens 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Benson Park in North Mankato.
For more information, send a request to: operations@mankatosymphony.org.
Naturalist to lead canoe trips on river
ST. PETER — A Department of Natural Resources naturalist will lead participants in the Minnesota River Canoe Paddle 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 11-12.
Three-person canoes will be provided for the trip from Seven Mile Creek County Park to Riverside Park in St. Peter.
The $10 fee includes bus transportation and equipment.
Registrations accepted at St. Peter Recreation Office 600 S. Fifth St., Suite 200. For more information, call 934-0667.
Venue implementing clear bag policy
MANKATO — Vetter Stone Amphitheater officials have implemented a clear bag policy to help expedite entry time for guests, increase security and reduce staff touchpoints.
Policy’s guidelines are:
• Large bags/totes should be made of clear material (plastic, vinyl or PVC) and be no larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches in size. Resealable plastic storage bags may be used if they are no larger than 1 gallon.
• Small hand bags no larger than 5-by-8 inches, such as clutch purses are permissible.
• Medical and diaper bags are permissible but may be subject to search by security staff.
• Chairs must be removed from their bags. Chair bags cannot be brought inside the concert area.
For more information, call 387-8600.
