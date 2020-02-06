Speaker to discuss opioid epidemic
MANKATO — A physician who is an expert on the opioid epidemic will speak noon Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St.
Dr. Chris Johnson is an emergency physician with Allina Health Emergency Care, St. Louis Park.
His presentation is part of the church’s First Fridays series.
There is no admission fee.
Library offers pre-school events
WASECA — Story times for pre-schoolers and activities for babies are offered at Waseca Public Library.
Children ages 4 to 7 may listen to stories at 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 26.
Baby Lapsit story times for children up to age 3 will be offered 11 a.m. Wednesdays beginning in March.
The programs feature puppets, music, bubble machines and activities that stimulate learning.
There is no admission fee.
Gallery announces juried show
MANKATO — Art works are being accepted for The 410 Project’s annual juried exhibition.
Submissions may be dropped off 2-6 p.m. today at the gallery, 523 S. Front St.
Artists will be charged $5 to enter up to three of their works in the show, slated Feb. 14 to March 1.
Betsy-Tacy Society plans party
MANKATO — The Betsy-Tacy Society has announced the date for its annual Victorian Valentines Party. The party is slated 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Betsy-Tacy Houses, 332 and 333 Center St.
Costumed living history actors will assist visitors in making valentines and other activities.
Participants may tour Betsy’s house during the party. Treats and punch will be provided.
Admission cost is $5 for adults, $2 for youths ages 6-16.
For more information, call the Betsy-Tacy Society at 345-9777 or send an email to: BTSMankato@gmail.com.
