Children’s author to visit library
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Library System is host to a visit 10:30 a.m. Saturday from award-winning children’s author David LaRochelle.
There is no admission fee for LaRochelle’s presentation in the library’s auditorium at 100 E. Main St.
LaRochelle’s many picture book titles include “The Best Pet of All,” “How Martha Saved Her Parents from Green Beans,” “See the Cat: Three Stories about a Dog” and “Moo!”
For more information, call 304-4001 or go to: www.beclibrary.org.
MLK documentary to be screened Saturday
MANKATO — A documentary about Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1961 visit to Mankato will be shown 11 a.m. Saturday at Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St.
There is no admission fee. “MLK 11.12.61” was produced by True Façade Pictures and the Kessel Peace Institute at Minnesota State University. Discussion is planned after the movie’s screening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.