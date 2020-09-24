Culver’s event supports FFA
MANKATO — Culver’s is raising funds for agricultural education today at its restaurants including locations at 1856 Madison Ave. in Mankato and 1680 Commerce Drive in North Mankato.
Customers will receive a scoop of frozen custard when they donate $1 during the Scoops of Thanks Day fundraiser for local FFA chapters.
Outdoor concert series to conclude
NORTH MANKATO — A live concert featuring Andrea Lyn and Her Better Half 5-7 p.m. today at Wheeler Park concludes the extended Music in the Park summer concert series.
The free event is sponsored by North Mankato Taylor Library.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and be prepared to practice social distancing.
Program focuses on grave search
MANKATO — A virtual program 4 p.m. today will be presented by Larry Korteum, who will discuss his work to find the location of a person’s grave at St. Peter State Hospital Cemetery.
Korteum worked with the family of Charlie McCarthy to find his grave so that remains could be moved to a family plot Marysburg Cemetery.
To register for “Lost and Found: The Charlie McCarthy Story” go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events.
The cost is $7 per adult. There is no registration fee for BECHS members.
For more information, contact BECHS at info@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Spirits of historic past portrayed
ST. PETER — Participants walking outdoors along a lantern-lit path north of St. Peter will encounter actors portraying the spirits of people who lived in the area long ago.
“Shadows at the Crossing: Spirits of Old Traverse des Sioux” walks are slated Oct. 2-3 at the Traverse des Sioux interpretive trail adjacent to the Treaty Site History Center. Tours begin at 6:30 p.m. with the last departing at 8 p.m.
Nicollet County Historical Society is sponsoring the activity that features stories about pioneers who lived at or visited a village, Traverse des Sioux, that was on land near the present-day history center. Actors will portray the Methodist preacher Edward Eggleston, fur trader Joseph LaFramboise, missionary Stephen Riggs and Nancy Eastman, who also was known as The Great Spirit Woman.
The activity is appropriate for children as well as adults. Adult tickets cost $10, youth tickets for ages 8 and older cost $8 and family tickets cost $20.
Registrations are required. Advance tickets reservations may be made by calling 934-2160 or sending an email to: events@nchsmn.org.
