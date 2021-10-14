Organ recital set at Christ Chapel
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College Music Department will host an organ recital by professor Chad Winterfeldt 7:30 p.m. Friday in Christ Chapel.
The repertoire presented includes music works by Calvin Fuller, Dietrich Buxtehude, J.S. Bach, and Charles Tournemire.
Prior to his work as cantor at Gustavus, Winterfeldt served as director of music for First Lutheran Church in St. Peter for 10 years. He received his bachelor’s degree at Concordia College, Moorhead, and his master’s degree at Yale University. While at Yale, he won the Charles Ives Prize for an outstanding major in organ playing in 1994 and the Julia R. Sherman Prize for excellence in organ playing in 1995.
Admission to the concert is free and masks are required.
Program at Lincoln stars Asian music
MANKATO — Cambodian, Chinese and Vietnamese dances and music will be performed during the Asian Arts Alliance presentation: “Colorful Asia” 6 p.m. today at Lincoln Community Theater, 110 Fulton St.
There is no admission fee. The cultural program, sponsored by Mankato Community Education, is open to the public.
A Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council grant provided funding for the presentation.
Concert slated Saturday at GAC
ST. PETER — The Gustavus Adolphus College Music Department presents Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise” 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Bjorling Recital Hall, 800 W. College Ave.
Guest performers are two Bemidji State University faculty members, baritone Cory J. Renbarger and pianist Stephen Carlson.
Renbarger has performed in opera, oratorio, and recital across the United States and abroad with companies such as Florida Grand Opera, Dayton Opera, Minnesota Opera, Lyric Opera Cleveland, Chicago Opera Theater. He’s performed at the Opera Theater Festival in Lucca, Italy, and at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.
Carlson has performed at many colleges, universities and festivals throughout much of the U.S. and Canada. From 1995 to 2003, he appeared at Minnesota Valley Sommarfest in St. Peter. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois and Gustavus Adolphus College.
Admission to the concert is free and masks are required.
German Club of New Ulm to meet
NEW ULM — Anyone interested in speaking German may attend New Ulm Deutscher Sprachklub’s meeting 1-3 p.m. Sunday in the dining room building at Martin Luther College.
The club is open to all ages.
For more information, call Roy Joel at 354-4735.
SCC event shows Asian culture
NORTH MANKATO — South Central College’s 2021 Global Conference is a virtual event slated 8:30 a.m. today and Friday. This year’s conference focuses on Asian culture.
There is no registration fee for the event that features two keynote speakers and several breakout sessions.
• Hmong-American author Kao Kali Yang will speak on “Connecting our Stories” at 8:45 a.m. today.
• Sathi, founder of The Mindfulness Center in Chaska and Meta Meditation Center in Janesville, will speak on “Meditation for Healthy Living” 9 a.m. Friday.
A complete schedule and virtual login information is available at: www.southcentral.edu/global.
Arts Center holiday market is ongoing
ST. PETER — A three-month rotating sale of local artisan goods has begun at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Holiday Market continues through Dec. 23 during gallery hours, 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The market features jewelry, textiles and personal care items through Oct. 31. The second block of artisans will feature books, prints and photography between Nov. 3-28. Pottery and works made of wood will be featured Dec. 1-23.
Prairie Lakes offers youth scholarships
WASECA — Scholarships are available to third through sixth graders in Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council’s region.
The area covers Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties.
Students may apply for $200 scholarships to use for lessons with an instructor in artistic areas such as dance, literature, media arts, music, theater, visual art, folk and traditional art. Applications require an online letter of recommendation from a teacher as part of the process.
To apply, go to: www.plrac.org and click on the applicant login button.
For more information, contact Brenda Byron, executive director, at 1-800–298-1254 or plrac@hickorytech.net.
Fiction writer to discuss craft
MANKATO — Author Chris McCormick will discuss the craft of writing fiction during a free presentation 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Blue Earth County Library Auditorium, 100 E. Main St.
McCormick is an associate professor in the creative writing program at Minnesota State University. His most recent book “The Gimmicks” is a New York Times Editors’ Choice winner.
The presentation is part of the library system’s Fall Author Events Series and is funded by the Minnesota State Arts Board’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, go to: www.beclibrary.org or call 304-4001.
Event highlights gangster history
MANKATO — Minnesota’s gangster past will be discussed during a virtual presentation 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23 led by author Chad Lewis.
The free program is sponsored by Blue Earth County Library.
Lewis has been featured on Discovery Channel’s “A Haunting” and ABC’s “Scariest Places on Earth.”
To view the presentation, use the link: https://zoom.us/j/93311574034 or open Zoom and enter the meeting ID number: 933 1157 4034.
