Camp offered for youth with diabetes
MANKATO — Sweet Life Adventures will offer a virtual event as its annual camp experience for youths with Type 1 diabetes.
The virtual camp is funded with a $2,500 grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation.
Youths are being asked to submit vidoes of the favorite memories of Camp Sweet Life. Submit to jocelin.maine@campsweetlife.org.
Program Director Jocelin Maine has put together an eight-week video series that will serve as the virtual camp’s education program.
For more information, call Rene Maes Jr. at 995-6910 or go to: www.campsweetlife.org.
Historical society topic on county fair
MANKATO — “The History of the Blue Earth County Fair” is the topic for a virtual program 4 p.m. today.
Blue Earth County Historical Society staff will lead the presentation.
Registration is required. The fee is $7 for adults. BECHS members will not be changed a fee.
To register, go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events or contact BECHS at info@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Fundraiser features garden tours
MANKATO — Tours of local gardens Saturday are slated as an inaugural fundraiser for Options for Women Mankato.
Tickets cost $20 per individual to view eight gardens in North Mankato and Mankato.
Reserve tickets may be ordered by calling 625-2229 and will be available for pick up between 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday from Options for Women members stationed under the Brett’s Building awning on the Second Street side of Mankato Place. Tour maps will be provided to ticket holders and the board members will serve as greeters at the gardens.
Proceeds will be used to support the mission of Options for Women, an organization that provides support and assistance to women facing unplanned or challenging pregnancies.
Blood donation opportunities
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the region Aug. 1-15:
Blue Earth County
Eagle Lake — Aug. 10: 1-6 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 605 Parkway Ave.
Lake Crystal — Aug. 10: 1-6 p.m., Recreation Center, 621 W. Nathan St.
Mankato — Aug. 7: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; 12:30-5:30 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive; 1-6 p.m., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1123 Marsh St.; Aug. 10: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Mankato, 901 Raintree Drive; Aug. 12: 1-6 p.m., Scheel’s, 1850 Adams St.; Aug. 13: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., National Guard Training and Community Center, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; 12:30-5:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; Aug. 14 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; noon to 5 p.m., River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams St.
Brown County
Springfield — Aug. 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Springfield High School, 12 Burns Ave.; Aug. 6: Noon to 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 224 N. Mary Ave.
Faribault County
Kiester — Aug. 4: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Community Center, Highway 22.
Le Sueur County
Waterville — Aug. 11: 1-7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 14534 Highway 60.
Nicollet County
Nicollet — Aug. 12: 1-7 p.m., American Legion, 715 Third St.
St. Peter — Aug. 6: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
Waseca County
New Richland — Aug. 12: 1-6 p.m., City Hall, 203 N. Broadway Ave.
Waseca — Aug. 3 Noon to 6 p.m., American Legion, 700 S. State St.; Aug. 11 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christian Assembly Church, 900 S.E. 14th Ave.
For more information and to register, go to:
www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
