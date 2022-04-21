YWCA to host 5K race April 30
NORTH MANKATO — Mankato YWCA’s Girls on the Run celebratory 5K event is slated 10 a.m. April 30 at Spring Lake Park, 650 Webster Ave.
The walk-run event is a community celebration of and for girls who are completing a 10-week season of the Girls on the Run program.
All ages and genders may participate, and the event includes free family-friendly activities and a Kids K.
For information on how to register, go to:
ywcamankato.org/girls-on-the-run-5k.
Student ensembles presenting concerts
MANKATO — Mankato State University’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries will present a number of student ensemble concerts as the end of the semester approaches.
• The Jazz Mavericks and Contemporary Singers perform 3 p.m. Saturday in the Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave. The program will include big band arrangements and a cappella versions of popular songs.
Douglas Snapp directs the instrumental jazz bands. The Maverick Fusion and Vocal Precision a cappella vocal groups are co-directed by Snapp and Stephanie Thorpe.
• The Concert Choir and Chamber Singers will present their annual spring concert 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 South Broad St. “I Will Tread Lightly ...” will feature an assortment of repertoire featuring a musical mix from Renaissance to contemporary.
The choirs are directed by Aaron Humble.
• The Concert Wind Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. April in the Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
The ensemble is directed by Amy K. Roisum Foley.
General admission to concerts is $9 and $7 for K-12.
For more information, call 389-5549.
Tickets are available online at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Art center host to music event
WASECA — Jivin Ivan & The Kings of Swing will perform 7 p.m. April 30 at Waseca Art Center, 200 N. State St.
The Faribault-based band performs Golden Era swing music. Audience members may choose to dance to the music or remain seated.
Admission is 10 for adults; $5 for students.
The Hub sets season opener
MANKATO — More than 30 vendors, five food trucks, and live music are planned during the Old Town Spring Fling 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at The Hub on North Riverfront Drive.
Reservations are open for kayaking/paddle board trips down the Minnesota River during the event. Bent River Outfitter’s $50 fee includes shuttle service for participants.
To reserve a spot for a 10 a.m. or noon river trip, call 388-2368.
Old post office tours next week
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society is seeking volunteers to assist during tours of Mankato’s historic post office/federal courthouse building slated for next week.
The tours are offered through a partnership between the historical society and APX Construction as the public’s last chance to see the city landmark before its interior redevelopment begins.
Public guided tours of the building’s first and second floors will be offered 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1.
Tickets cost $25 and may be ordered online at: blueearthcountyhistory.com/event/historic-mankato-post-office-public-guided-tours.
VIP tours of the building’s four levels are slated 4-7 p.m. April 28. Tickets cost $75.
Tickets will not be sold at the door.
For more information, call 345-5566.
Young creatives’ entries due soon
MANKATO — Deep Valley Young Writer and Artist Competition’s deadline for entries is April 30.
Awards will be presented at the Deep Valley Book Festival Oct. 1.
Winners have their work printed in the 2022 YWAC Anthology. Copies are available for sale at the book festival.
Entry forms and rules are available to download at: deepvalleybookfestival.com/young-writers-artists-competition.
Wellness Day set at Walmart stores
MANKATO — Wellness Day activities are planned 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at many Walmart stores, including the Mankato location at 1881 Madison Ave.
During the event, shoppers may receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and immunizations for shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu.
Select stores will also feature vision screenings.
For more information, go to: Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
