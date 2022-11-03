Arts center offers buy-and-take show
ST. PETER — Works on display at the Arts Center of Saint Peter Friday through Dec. 23 will be available to buyers immediately after their purchases are completed at 315 South Minnesota Ave.
The show features art by A.J. Aburto, Shelley Caldwell, Randy Dinsmore, Rachael James, Shorty Johnson, Larissa McConnell, Charlie Putnam and Emily Stark.
Hours are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Conference to focus on biodiversity
MANKATO — Biodiversity and ways to revive interconnections are themes for the Living Earth Center’s 17th annual Earth Conference 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The hybrid event’s presenters include Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made and executive director of the Mahkato Revitalization Project; agroecologist Bruno Borsari; and wellness instructor Sabrina Mercedes, founder of Safe Relations.
In-person presentations are slated at Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union’s Wiecking Center. The cost is $50 plus tax. The virtual option costs $35. Student discounts are available.
To register or for more information, go to: livingearthcentermn.org. To request information by email, contact: info@livingearthcentermn.org.
Library kicking off fall author series
NORTH MANKATO — A presentation by Chris McCormick kicks off North Mankato Taylor Library’s fall author series 6 p.m. today in the meeting room of the North Mankato Police Annex on Belgrade Avenue.
Authors also slated are:
• Jen Loeb, 4 p.m. Nov. 13;
• William Durbin, 6 p.m. Nov. 17;
• Sara Biren, 6 p.m., Dec. 1.
There is no admission fee for the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative-funded presentations.
Students playing at Bjorling Music Festival
ST. PETER — Students from 65 high schools across Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Wisconsin have been selected to participate in the 35th Annual Bjorling Music Festival slated Sunday and Monday at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Students were selected for out of hundreds of applicants. For the first time, the festival will also include an honor choir and honor orchestra in addition to the two honor bands.
Over the two-day festival, students will work with faculty in master classes, experience performances from several ensembles at Gustavus, as well as rehearse and perform a concert with other high school musicians.
The public may attend the event’s free concert 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the campus’ Christ Chapel.
Comedy ‘Tragedy’ at Gustavus theater
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College Theatre Department is presenting “Tragedy: A Tragedy” on campus.
The comedy about the fake news written by Obie Award winner Will Eno is directed by Henry McCarthy, associate professor of theater and dance.
Showtimes are 8 p.m. today, Friday and Sunday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets cost $10 are available at: gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
Alzheimer’s Action Team to perform
MANKATO — The Mankato and North Mankato ACT on Alzheimer’s Action Team is inviting the community to a “Reframing Dementia” presentation Saturday by Jodi Melius, a nurse at the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.
The presentation runs 10-11:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. The program is free but registration is requested by today. To register, email katoactonalz@yahoo.com. Birchwood Cottages is sponsoring the event.
This presentation will provide attendees with an opportunity to understand dementia in a way that challenges stigma and prevailing views — a way that opens the real and often untapped capacity for individuals living with dementia.
Hanska origins to be explored
SLEEPY EYE — Retired educator and historian Joel Botten will discuss the beginnings and history of Hanska at the Brown County Historical Society’s 92nd annual meeting 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Sleepy Eye Event Center.
Botten’s talk will include discussion of Lake Hanska and Linden as well as images of unique sites and events of the area townships.
Social hour begins at 6 p.m. followed by a dessert buffet 6:30 p.m. The business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and the program follows.
The event is open to the public. Reservations are required in advance and can be made at the Brown County Museum until Friday. For more information, call the BCHS at 233-2621 or email education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Home tour benefits scholarships
MANKATO — Mankato’s three Philanthropic Educational Organization chapters have partnered with area designers, decorators and retailers to showcase “Home for the Holidays,” a walking tour of four homes decorated for the holidays.
The event, a fundraiser for PEO’s scholarship programs, is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets are available at the door of any of the homes.
Among the homes are: two in Mankato’s newest housing development, Siesta Hills, just off of Highway 22; the historic Moulin Rouge home, 811 South Second St.; and a replica farmhouse at 20177 Old Highway. 66 in Mankato.
PEO is an international organization dedicated to the promotion of educational opportunities for women of all walks of life. Since launching this local scholarship program, Mankato PEOs have awarded nearly $22,000 to 12 recipients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.