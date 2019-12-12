Children’s Chorus concert slated
ST. PETER — Mankato Children’s Chorus Winter Concert, “All Is Well” will be performed 3 p.m. Sunday in Christ Chapel, at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Members of the group’s five choirs range from first graders to high school students.
The concert focuses on the theme “Peace” and includes the songs “Silent Night” and “Still, Still, Still.”
Tickets may be purchased at the door or ordered at: mankatochildrenschorus.org.
Party set at Community Center
MANKATO — A child-friendly, drop-in holiday party is planned Saturday 1-4 p.m. at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.
Candy Cane Lane features various stations for games, crafts, food, a candy cane scavenger hunt, music and a visit from Santa.
Punch cards to use at the event cost $5 and may be purchased at the door.
Cox House hosting seasonal events
ST. PETER — Guided tours and holiday activities are planned at the historic E. St. Julien Cox House, 500 N. Washington Ave.
The Nicollet County Historical Society site will be decked in vintage holiday decorations during an open house 7-9 p.m. Friday. The house will open 4-8 p.m. Saturday for self-guided tours and 1-4 p.m. Sunday for children’s activities.
Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for NCHS members and youths 13-17. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Please call 934-2160 for more information.
Singing Hills concert Sunday
MANKATO — “Circle of Love” is the theme for a Singing Hills Chorus’ concert 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
Choir members are people who have been diagnosed with dementia. Their partners also participate in the choir.
General admission tickets are $10 for ages 6 and older.
For more information, go to: singinghillschorus.org.
Pianist to play hits by Joel, John
NEW ULM — Pop pianist/vocalistPhil Thompson will perform Billy Joel and Elton John’s hits 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at State Street Theater Company, 1 North State St.
Thompson’s concert includes “Bennie & The Jets,” “Your Song,” “My Life,” “Rocket Man,” “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Movin’ Out,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “New York State of Mind” and “Piano Man.”
Advance tickets cost $20 and may be purchased at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, New Ulm Hy-Vee, and online at statestreetNEWULM.org. Tickets purchased at the door cost $25.
Betsy-Tacy houses open to public
MANKATO — The Betsy-Tacy Society’s annual Victorian Christmas event 1-4 p.m. Saturday takes place at 333 Center St., the address known as Betsy’s House in Maud Lovelace books.
Living history actors in costume will greet visitors during the event.
Tickets may be purchased at Betsy’s House and at the address known as Tacy’s House, 332 Center St.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for youths ages 6-16.
For more information, call the Betsy-Tacy Society at 507-345-9777, or send an email to BTSMankato@gmail.com.
