Mankato Mag seeks photo submissions
Hey you ... yes, you! It’s time to submit photos for Mankato Magazine’s annual photo issue. We know you’ve got plenty.
Here are a few guidelines to submit your photography:
• Submit photos taken from the publication of the last photo issue — March 1, 2020, until this year’s deadline, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
• Please only submit photographs via email with subject head “2021 Photo Issue” including the following details: photographer’s name, date of photo, location of photo, equipment used (Canon camera, iPhone, etc.).
• Submit all photos electronically in JPG format only in the highest resolution possible. Each year we disqualify photos simply because they weren’t submitted in a manner that allows us to publish them in the magazine.
• Limit submissions to images taken in southern Minnesota. We want to showcase the region we’re so proud of.
• Lastly, please limit five photos per person.
So, if you’ve got some great shots to share with the readers of Mankato Magazine, email them to Diana Rojo-Garcia at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
Souper Bowl sale set for February
ST. PETER — Safety protocols will be in place during an annual sale of artisan bowls Feb. 6-7 at The Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
The center’s Souper Bowl fundraiser will be offered as a timed-entry event and tickets must be purchased in advance.
Tickets may be purchased online at: artscentersp.org or at the center; where guests also may preview the 400 bowls available for sale. Guests will be assigned time slots for being admitted to Souper Bowl.
This year instead of being filled with soups from local restaurants, the bowls will contain coupons for use at St. Peter Food Co-Op and Deli and Patrick’s on Third.
Ticket packages vary in price.
The Free Press
Program to highlight local artist, educator
MANKATO — VINE Faith in Action is sponsoring a virtual presentation by a local gallery director, educator and artist 2 p.m. Jan. 25.
Dana Sikkila, of North Mankato, teaches youths as well as college-level art students and is gallery director for the 410 Project on Front Street in Mankato.
She also is the creator of Project Bike, which in December completed an exhibit at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
To register for VINE programs or for more information about procedures for accessing virtual programs, call 386-5577.
