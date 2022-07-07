Park Days in Madelia set for Friday-Sunday
MADELIA — The 46th annual Park Days celebration in Madelia runs from Friday to Sunday with most events at Watona Park.
Friday’s festivities include the grand parade at 7 p.m. and the day concludes with a 10 p.m. fireworks display.
Among other highlights is the Saturday Watona Park Blues Festival, which kicks off at 11:40 a.m. with Billy and the Bangers. Live music with a total of five bands continues into the evening with the last act, Too Slim and the Taildraggers, to play at 7 p.m.
For a full schedule of Park Days, visit: https://www.visitmadelia.com/event/46th-annual-park-days-celebration-july-8th-10th/.
Giant Days festival Friday, Saturday
BLUE EARTH — The Giant Days Celebration takes place Friday and Saturday in Blue Earth.
The festival gets underway 5 p.m. Friday with a party at the giant statue in Giant Park. The evening activities will end that night with fireworks, which will be shot off east of the high school.
Among the list of events on Saturday is the 10 a.m. parade.
For more information, see the full calendar for Giant Days: https://blueearthchamber.com/index.php/giant-days-celebration.
Xcel’s clean energy plan focus of forum
NORTH MANKATO — “Xcel Energy’s Path to Clean Energy” is the Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council presentation Friday morning.
The forum can be attended either in person or via Zoom.
Presenters are Anna Thill, Southwest community relations manager at Xcel Energy, and Sara Barrow of Carbon-Free Future MN Coalition and Xcel Energy.
The presentation is 9-10:15 a.m. at the South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive.
Audience members also may opt to attend via Zoom by registering in advance:
https://socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqfuqupj4pH9FfIzlZUDfjyRaM0nkW1DfA
All Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council events are free and open to the public.
Medicare intro class being offered July 18
MANKATO — The Senior LinkAge Line is hosting a class for people who will be new to Medicare and would like to learn about Parts A, B, C and D.
The session is 1-3 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, including what it covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. Participants will learn of Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from benefits and how to research Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.
No registration is required for this in-person event.
The Senior LinkAge Line is a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging.
