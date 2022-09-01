Apple orchard’s maze open to public soon
MONTGOMERY — Dragonflies are the theme of this year’s corn maze at Montgomery Orchard, a mile east of the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 13 in Le Sueur County.
Members of the Minnesota Dragonfly Society will lead activities for the orchard’s visitors 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.
The maze will open for the season 10 a.m. Saturday. Maze hours are 1-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The last group of the day will be admitted to the maze at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $11.75 for ages 13-64; $9.75 for youths ages 6-12; and $8.75 for ages 65 and older.
Live music is slated at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday. A pizza vendor will be on the grounds.
Zestar apples should be available Saturday at the U-Pick orchard.
For more information, go to: montgomeryorchard.com.
Memorial ride slated Sept. 10
WASECA — The second annual Hunter Alexander Frank Memorial Ride and Benefit Dinner is set for Sept. 10 with departure from the Waseca American Legion.
Registration begins at noon.
The motorcycle run is named for a Navy serviceman from the Waseca-Medford area who died while serving in El Salvador in 2020. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Family Fund.
The registration fee for the ride is $15 per individual or $20 for a pair of motorcycle riders or a classic car participant.
The dinner will be served 5:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall. Dinner tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Brandon Flores at: hafmemorial@outlook.com.
La Grande Bande’s plans fourth season
GAYLORD — Tickets go on sale Monday for La Grande Bande’s fourth season.
The Gaylord-based group of musicians’ 2022–2023 season features 15 performances at venues throughout south-central Minnesota, Rochester and the Twin Cities metro area. Two outreach concerts, four masterclass sessions and four open rehearsal sessions also are slated.
Concerts include “Sonatas from Bohemia & Poland” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at First Lutheran Church, 1114 W. Traverse Road, St. Peter.
Ticket prices range from $5 to $15.
To order tickets, visit: lagrandebande.org.
Medicare intro class offered online
MANKATO — A free online class is available 2:30 p.m. Sept. 13 to area residents who want to learn what steps to take when they become eligible for Medicare.
The class will information about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. Participants also will be provided with enrollment details and guidance in researching plan options using the Medicare.gov site.
To register, go to: https://bit.ly/3ub8byS.
For more information, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433 or visit: www.MinnesotaHelp.info.
