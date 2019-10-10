MSU production opens tonight
MANKATO — Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Theatre and Dance open its series of “Arsenic and Old Lace” tonight in the Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts.
Performances of the classic farcical black comedy are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 and 2 p.m. Oct. 13, 19 and 20.
Tickets are $16, with discounts available to senior citizens and audience members younger than 16. To order tickets online, go to:
https://carts.mnsu.edu/academics/theatre-arts
Documentary/ panel slated
MANKATO — A documentary about immigrants from Somalia will be shown 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Sakatah Room of the Greater Mankato Business Development Center, 1961 Premier Drive.
The screening of “(Mid)West of Somalia” will be followed by a panel discussion.
Mankato Area Cross Cultural Connections is sponsoring the event.
Good Counsel’s annual sale set
MANKATO — Our Lady of Good Counsel’s annual craft fair and garage sale begins 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 170 Good Counsel Drive.
The creative talents and baking skills of School Sisters of Notre Dame members will be showcased.
Vendor booths will feature food items such as breads and other baked goods, jams and jelly, salsa and soups.
For more information, go to:
www.ssndcentralpacific.org/news-events/craft-fair-and-garage-sale.
MSU bands concert slated
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Concert Wind Ensemble will perform 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in Elias J. Halling Recital Hall, Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The auditioned ensemble comprised of 45-50 undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a diverse array of majors is led by Amy Roisum Foley, director of bands at the university.
Tickets are $9 for general admission and $7 for K-12 students and younger children.
Advance purchase may be made online at: http://link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
For more information, call the Performance Series office, 389-5549.
Fiesta fundraiser fights breast cancer
MADELIA — Fiesta Against Breast Cancer is slated 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at La Plaza F!esta in Madelia.
Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic is teaming up with the restaurant for the breast cancer awareness event. Medical personnel will be providing a special guest bartender and information on breast cancer and mammograms.
Bluegrass concert set
MANKATO — Bluegrass artists Dick Kimmel and Kelly Coyle will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in Minnesota State University’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
Kimmel is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and songwriter who has been performing bluegrass music throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe for nearly 40 years.
General admission for the concert is $10 in advance and $12 at the door.
To order tickets online, go to: http://link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
For more information, call the Performance Series office, 389-5549.
Actors to portray pioneers
ST. PETER — “Shadows at the Crossing: Spirits of Old Traverse des Sioux” performances are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday along the he Traverse des Sioux interpretive trail adjacent to the Treaty Site History Center.
Nicollet County Historical Society is sponsoring the local actors’ portrayals of pioneers who lived in the Traverse des Sioux area over 160 years ago: French fur trader Louis Provencalle, villager Jennie Pettijohn Tyler, Methodist preacher, salesman, and author Edward Eggleston, The Great Spirit Woman Nancy Eastman, adventurer and frontier lawyer Charles Flandrau, and fur trader Joseph LaFramboise.
Guides will lead groups of participants that gather between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Treaty Site History Center’s lobby.
The spirits will tell dramatic and humorous stories about their lives and experiences living in the old village of Traverse des Sioux. Refreshments will be provided in the center’s lobby.
In the event of rain, the program will be moved indoors.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youths age 8 and older and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the Treaty Site History Center or by calling 934-2160.
Presentation discusses Vietnam War
LAKE CRYSTAL — Historian Arn Kind will discuss Minnesotans who served in the military during the Vietnam War 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Crystal American Legion.
The Lake Crystal branch of the Blue Earth County Library is the host of the presentation funded by a grant from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
There is no admission fee.
For more information, call 726-2726.
VINE to host opiods presentation
MANKATO — The opiod epidemic is the topic of a presentation 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the VINE Adult Community Center.
Ruth Vortherms, family nurse practitioner from Advanced Pain Management of Mankato, is the presenter.
The registration fee is $5 for attendees who are not VINE members. For more information or to register, visit: www.vinevolunteers.com or call 386-5586.
VINE to host neck pain presentation
MANKATO — A neurosurgeon with Mayo Clinic Health System will present a neck pain program 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at VINE Adult Community Center.
Dr. Manish Sharmawill will discuss what causes pain in necks and arms and how to determine if someone should seek medical care.
There is no admission fee. For more information or to register for the program, visit: www.vinevolunteers.com or call 386-5586.
