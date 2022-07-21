Policy announced for indoor concert
MANKATO — Audience members at the “Weird Al” Yankovic concert Saturday at Mayo Clinic Event Center are encouraged — but not required — to wear protective face masks, according to an announcement released this week.
Attendees will not be required to show proof of vaccination or that they’ve tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours.
Emo Philips is the special guest performer for the show that begins at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets prices range from $39.50 to $99.50 and may be purchased at the ticket office, 1 Civic Center Plaza, or online at: Ticketmaster.com.
Blues on Belgrade slated July 30
NORTH MANKATO — An annual free blues and jazz festival is slated noon to 11 p.m. July 30 in lower North Mankato.
Blues on Belgrade features local and national bands that will perform near the intersection of Range Street and Belgrade Avenue.
The band lineup features Patty and the Buttons, Annie Mack, City Mouse, Joyann Parker, Alexander Craig, Kent Burnside and Toronzo Cannon.
Craft, food and beverage vendors will be at the festival.
City sponsors scavenger hunt
MANKATO — Mankato youths interested in city services may go on a scavenger hunt for information this summer.
The adventure for ages 18 and younger is focused on the responsibilities of teams in charge of clean drinking water, safe streets and sidewalks, parks and recreation, public safety, public transportation, community development and activities at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
To complete the hunt and have a chance at winning prizes, participants must collect 10 photos and create a collage from them.
Collages should be submitted by Aug.8. Submissions should be presented in-person or mailed to the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001 or sent electronically to: communications@mankatomn.gov.
Winners will be chosen in a random drawing. For more information on how to enter the scavenger hunt, call 387-8600.
Fundraiser focuses on school supplies
MANKATO — Owner/operators of McDonald’s throughout three states, including Mankato sites, will partner with a national nonprofit to provide school supplies to local students and teachers in under-resourced schools.
The “Fries for Supplies” initiative runs July 25-29 at all participating restaurants. For every a la carte order of McDonald’s fries during that time frame, local owner/operators will donate 10% of the sales to Kids in Need Foundation.
The nonprofit will distribute supplies to schools in Mankato and other communities in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Library to sponsor trivia contest
LE SUEUR — Trivia contestants will attempt to answer questions about the television series “Schitt’s Creek” 6 p.m. Wednesday at Le Sueur Public Library.
Library staff will quiz the players. Registered teams of up to four players may vie for prizes and “Jazzagals” status.
To register or for more information, call 665-2662.
