Museum open house set for Friday
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society’s holiday open house is slated 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Brown County Museum at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm.
The free event is planned in conjunction with the New Ulm Parade of Lights.
Visitors may view the “The Menzel Village” exhibit that will be on display through Dec. 30. The village comprised of miniature objects collected by Louise Fritsche Menzel has become a holiday tradition at the museum.
Music and holiday treats are planned during a 4-8 p.m. reception.
Annual Y Club tree sale opens
MANKATO — Mankato YMCA’s annual Christmas Tree Lot opens Friday near the corner of Madison Avenue and Victory Drive.
The sale is a fundraiser for youth programming at the Mankato YMCA and its Camper Scholarships.
Wolcyn Tree Farm near Cambridge is the grower.
State Street to present musical
NEW ULM — State Street Theater Company plans performances of “The Velveteen Rabbit: A Christmas Musical” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 1 North State St., New Ulm.
The music is based on the classic children’s story by Margery Williams.
Tickets may be purchased at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce office, New Ulm Hy-Vee and online at: statestreetnewulm.org.
End-of-semester concerts slated
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Music and Entertainment Industries will host three concerts during the last week of the college’s fall semester.
• Holiday-theme music will be performed by the MSU Concert Band 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave. The show also will feature traditional concert wind band literature.
• The Jazz Mavericks and Contemporary Singers will perform 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in Elias J. Halling Recital Hall. The program will include big band arrangements and popular a cappella versions of traditional seasonal favorites.
• The Concert Choir and Chamber Singers will perform an annual holiday concert 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 South Broad St. “Let Your Heart Be Light” will feature music of the season along with a mix of repertoire from Renaissance to contemporary selections.
Tickets cost $9 for general admission and $7 for K-12 students and younger children. University students with valid MavCards get free admission. Tickets may be purchased online at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Author’s rescheduled reading announced
NORTH MANKATO — St. Paul poet Michael Kleber-Diggs will read 6 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room at North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
His book “Worldly Things” was awarded the 2020 Max Ritvo Poetry Prize.
Kleber-Digg’ presentation is a rescheduled Fall Into Reading Author Series event.
North Mankato holiday event set
NORTH MANKATO — Holiday festivities are planned 2-6 p.m. Dec. 4 during Bells on Belgrade in lower North Mankato.
The event includes a 6:30 p.m. holiday parade and goodie bags from Santa.
