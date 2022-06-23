Community band to celebrate centennial
MANKATO — Mankato Area Community Band is performing a patriotic concert to celebrate its 100th year. “And the Band Played On” begins 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lincoln Park, at the intersection of Lincoln, Grove and Broad streets.
The free concert’s music will include a solo performance by Barb Dunker. Mankato’s mayor, Najawa Massad, will offer opening remarks at the concert and American Legion Post 11 Color Guard will present the American flag.
Profits from commemorative items sold at the event will go to support the community band and Friends of the Boy in Blue Memorial.
If the weather is inclement Tuesday, the concert will be moved indoors to Mankato West High School’s auditorium.
VFW auxiliary to host blood drive
MANKATO — Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 950 is sponsoring an American Red Cross Blood Drive noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive.
Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. For more information, go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
Activity set at pollinator garden
NORTH MANKATO — Participants in a free, family-friendly event will help plant a pollinator garden at Benson Park.
“Let’s Pollinate” is slated 9 a.m. to noon Saturday near the north parking lot off of Timm Road in North Mankato.
Native plant experts will be on site to help and to field questions from participants. Garden trowels will be provided.
Other family-friendly activities, such as face painting, are planned during “Let’s Pollinate.”
Bike run highlights veterans’ suicides
NORTH MANKATO — A 120-mile motorcycle run throughout the area Saturday is a veterans’ suicide awareness event. The second annual 2Wheels2Heal International Motorcycle Run for Mission 22 registration starts and concludes at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 518 in North Mankato.
Registration begins 9 a.m. Saturday at the post. The opening ceremony is slated at noon. Live music will be performed during an after-ride party at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mission 22 provides free programs to veterans who have experienced post traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries or military sexual trauma.
There is a $20 fee to participate in the ride.
For more information, go to:
facebook.com/events/2546518455492135.
