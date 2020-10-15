Jack-o’-lanterns displayed outdoors
NORTH MANKATO — A variety of carved pumpkins will be displayed during North Mankato-Taylor Library’s Jack-o’-lantern Walk 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Bluff Park.
The pumpkins were recently carved during a contest sponsored by the library.
There is no admission fee to view the display. Fall treats may be purchased from an on-site food stand.
Victorian mourning customs explained
MANKATO — The mysteries and rituals surrounding the realm of Victorian death and dying will be the topic during a virtual presentation today sponsored by Blue Earth County Historical Society.
A question-and-answer session is included during the program featuring Susan Hynes of Mankato.
The registration fee is $7 for adults who are not BECHS members.
To register, go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events.
Shop’s fundraiser supports research
ELYSIAN — Elysian Auto Service, 203 East Main St., is celebrating its 10th year as a participant in an annual campaign to find a vaccine for breast cancer.
The locally owned business is among hundreds of independent auto repair shops across the U.S. raising funds through the Brakes for Breasts promotion. As part of the fundraiser, the auto repair facilities are giving away free vehicle brake pads or shoes. Customers pay the labor costs and for ancillary parts necessary to complete the brake job.
Through the end of the month, Elysian Auto Service will donate 10% of its brake jobs earnings to a breast cancer vaccine research fund based in Cleveland, Ohio.
For more information, go to: www.ElysianAuto.com.
Raffle supports United Way
MANKATO — Tickets are available for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Fire & Ice Raffle.
The cost is $100 per chance to win a fish house during a Dec. 18 drawing at Scheels. Tickets may be purchased at the United Way office, 127 S. Second St., and at the customer service desk at Scheels.
For more information, go to: MankatoUnitedWay.org/raffle.
The Fire & Ice Ball is virtual this year and is on Dec. 5.
LEEP schedules virtual fundraiser
MANKATO — Leisure Education for Exceptional People Inc. has replaced its 2020 LEEP Legends softball fundraiser with a virtual fundraiser that continues through Nov. 16.
LEEP is a nonprofit that provides individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities inclusive recreation, sporting and healthy living opportunities.
Its LEEPlympics features two teams — CCF Bank versus GSW Exterior Specialists. Sixteen community members competed in eight recent events at the Wow! Zone that were recorded during hours when the center was closed.
The public may vote online for their favorite team and athletes and make contributions: www.mankatoleep.org/leeplympics-2020.
Highlights of these individual competitions and the results will be released in end of October and November via videos on LEEP’s social media accounts.
For more information about the virtual event, contact the LEEP office at info@mankatoleep.org or 387-5122.
Music on the Hill concert goes online
MANKATO — Mankato Symphony Orchestra will present its opening Music on the Hill performance as a virtual concert 2:15 p.m. Nov. 1.
“Big Sky” will feature violinist Cecilia Belcher, pianist Bethel Balge and cellist and artistic director Richard Belcher. Their performances may be watched online on MSO’s Facebook page and on its YouTube channel.
Quilters meet in Blue Earth Monday
BLUE EARTH — Blue Earth Valley Quilters meets 7 p.m. Monday in the choir room at Blue Earth Area High School.
All interested quilters may participate. Attendees should bring fabric, quilting books, magazines or other quilting-related supplies to contribute to a fundraiser for an event slated in August.
The meeting includes a quilt-related demonstration, show-and-tell and question-and-answer sessions.
For more information, contact Jan Shaffer at 526-3979.
Virtual workshop for caregivers
MANKATO — Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota’s Active Aging Programs is providing a free workshop series for people who are caretakers for family members.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a six-week wellness program that begins 10 a.m. Oct. 27 and offers tools for reducing stress, communicating more effectively, improving self-care, making effective decisions and accessing community resources for caregivers.
Participants must have access to the internet and a computer with a camera, microphone and speakers.
To register or for more information, call 458-9687 or send and email to: mcassem@ccsomn.org.
October blood drives slated
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-31:
Blue Earth County
Mankato — Noon to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 15, Hy-Vee Hilltop, 2010 Adams St.; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Grace Lutheran Church, 110 N. 4th St.; 10:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., Oct. 29, National Guard Training & Community Center, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29, Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive; Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 30, YMCA, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive
Brown County
New Ulm — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 30, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 N. State St.
Faribault County
Blue Earth — Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 23, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 214 S. Holland St.
Le Sueur County
Montgomery — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23, Tri-City United High School, 700 N.W. Fourth St.
Nicollet County
North Mankato — 1-6 p.m. Oct. 16, Concordia Classical Academy, 2101 LorRay Drive; noon to 6 p.m., Oct. 22, Belgrade Ave United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman St.
St. Peter — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 22, St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
Sibley County
Gaylord — 1-7 p.m. Oct. 23, American Lutheran Church, 911 8th St.
Henderson — 1:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Altona Colony, 35227 290th St.
Watonwan County
Madelia — 12:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Salem Lutheran Church, 109 S.E. Third St.
Donors may be made by downloading the American Red Cross blood donor App; visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 800-733-2767.
