Business group plans race
NORTH MANKATO — A virtual 5K, slated Saturday through Aug. 30, is an effort to show support of North Mankato’s small businesses. The fundraiser is sponsored by Connecting Commerce Business Association.
Runners and walkers register at: connectingcommerce.org/5k.
For more information, go to: facebook.com/ConnectingCommerce.
School supply drive planned Saturday
ST. PETER — A school supply collection is planned during a Sloppy Joe feed 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 37, 229 W Nassau St., St. Peter.
Curbside service will be used for participants who want to pick up boxes of Sloppy Joes, potato chips, coleslaw and pickles. Monetary donations will be accepted.
Boxes will be available for participants to use when dropping off donations of school supplies.
Free ice cream served at park
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library will sponsor an ice cream social 6 p.m. Monday at Storybook Park, 900 Nicollet Ave.
Free ice cream will be served to members of the public in the park across the street from the library.
Concert to honor Helen Baumgartner
MANKATO — Mankato Symphony Orchestra will open its season with a musical tribute to the late Helen Baumgartner, who was a violinist with the orchestra.
The Sept. 6 concert for a small string ensemble will be recorded outdoors and will include “Adagio for Strings” by Samuel Barber.
MSO’s board recently decided to postpone this season’s symphonic subscriptions series. Four conductor candidates are slated to perform instead during the 2021/22 season.
