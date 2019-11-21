River Congress meets tonight
MANKATO — Water storage is the topic for the 13th full session of the Minnesota River Congress 7 p.m. today at Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.
The event includes a presentation about the recently-released book by Darby Nelson “For Love of a River: The Minnesota.”
Public input on the congress’ initiative will be accepted at the event.
Gallery seeking art submissions
NEW ULM — The 11th annual ArtScape juried show will be displayed Dec. 6 to Jan. 3 in The Four Pillars Gallery at the Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm.
Artists interested in submitting works may drop them off at the center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
The fee is $5 per submission from entrants in the contest for grades 7-12 and $10 for entrants in the adult category. Artists should be from south-central Minnesota.
Artists may submit up to three works.
For more information, call 359-9222 or go to: grand@thegrandnewulm.com.
Yoga class features musician
MANKATO — Yoga musician Kevin Paris will perform 10 a.m. Saturday during a Sun Moon Yoga Studios class at Union Market, South Front Street, Mankato.
Admission for drop-in participants is $15.
For more information, go to: www.sunmoonyogastudios.com/events-kevinparis.
Coat drive starts Nov. 30
MANKATO — Winter coat donations may be dropped off Nov. 30-Dec. 7 near a trailer at True Real Estate, 112 S. Riverfront Drive.
New and gently used coats collected during the drive will be distributed through the free store SS Boutique.
State to present Schultz classic
NEW ULM — A stage adaptation of Charles M. Schultz’s classic animated television special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be presented 2 p.m. Nov. 29 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at State Street Theater Company, 1 North State St., New Ulm.
The main character, Charlie Brown, is friends with another character, Linus, who was named by Schultz for a fellow cartoonist Linus Maurer, who was a native of Sleepy Eye.
Advance tickets are $12.50 and may be purchased at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and New Ulm Hy-Vee Food Store or ordered online at: statestreetNEWULM.org.
Tickets purchased at the door cost $15.
For more information, call 359-9990.
Production shows local history
MANKATO — A historical adaptation of a traditional holiday classic will be presented 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Mankato West High School.
“A North Woods Nutcracker” is a multi-media production set in the 1920s that presents a historic cast of characters, most notably F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Mankato-born soprano Florence Macbeth, New Ulm founder William Pfaender, the Hubbards and Maud Hart Lovelace.
Admission is $12 for adult tickets and $8 for ages 12 and younger. Group rates are available. To order tickets online, go to:
citypagestix.com/organizations/riverfront-performing-arts.
Group seeks play scripts
MANKATO — As an addition to the Minnesota Shorts Play Festival this year, the event also will be accepting one-minute play submissions Nov. 25-Jan. 1.
The ultra-short pieces will be performed at the 2020 festival in Mankato along with its usual 10-minute selections.
As a new twist on short plays, one-page scripts with no more than five characters are being sought. The play must be set in a living room or a restaurant seating area. Writers can submit a one-minute play for each setting.
Email scripts containing the playwright’s name and contact information on the title page to mnshorts@yahoo.com.
Winning scripts will be performed during the play festival Sept. 10-11 in Mankato.
The festival will be taking its usual 10-minute play submissions Jan. 1-March 1.
For more information, go to: www.mnshorts.com.
