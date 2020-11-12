Museum hosts reindeer visit
MANKATO — Live reindeer will be on view 1-4 p.m. Friday on the grounds at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
There is no fee to attend the outdoor educational exhibit. Donations will be accepted.
The animals are part of a herd owned by Crystal Collection Reindeer, rural Lake Crystal.
Gustavus slates online Whodunits?
ST. PETER — The Department of Theatre and Dance at Gustavus Adolphus College is offering an audio-based production for its fall show. “The Murder Mystery Hour: A Double Bill of Radio Thrillers” will stream online 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The pair of radio plays are short murder mysteries set in the 1940s. In one play a woman finds herself in the middle of a scam gone wrong. In the other, a murder plot is accidentally uncovered, and a woman tries to figure out who is attempting to kill her.
Tickets are not required. To attend, go to: gustavus.edu/theatre-dance.
A program for the production will be available online.
Virtual Old Town tour tonight
MANKATO — A virtual stroll 7 p.m. today will show a section of Mankato listed on the National Register of Historic Places: the Old Town District.
The registration fee is $10/household and may be purchased online at: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/Events (click on the Old Town Mankato Virtual Walking Tour event).
To request more information, send an email to: info@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Juried art show slated in New Ulm
NEW ULM — The Grand Center for Arts and Culture’s annual juried art show is slated Dec. 3-31.
Artists may submit entries for the 12th annual New Ulm ArtScape show between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 25 and between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at The Grand, 210 N Minnesota St.
Chosen works will be displayed in the 4 Pillars Gallery on the second floor of The Grand.
Artworks by youths and works by adults will be judged in separate categories. Individual artists may submit up to three pieces. The entry fees are $5 for students and members of The Grand and $10 for adults who are not members.
A list of accepted works will be posted at: www.thegrandnewulm.com beginning Dec. 2.
The exhibit’s opening reception will be a virtual event at 5 pm. Dec. 3.
To request more information, send an email to: grandnewulm@gmail.com or go to: www.thegrandnewulm.com/artscape.
Decorating contest in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankatoans may register their homes and businesses for a holiday decorating contest.
A top prize of $500 is being offered by the city of North Mankato in conjunction with Business on Belgrade and Connecting Commerce. Public viewers pick the winners, who will be announced Dec. 28.
Addresses for all houses registered in the Hometown Holiday Lights contest will be listed on a map that will be distributed to the public beginning Dec. 5.
Nov. 23 is the registration deadline. To register an entry, go to: www.northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar.
For more information, call the Taylor Library at 345-5120.
Artists featured at Waseca center
WASECA — Artwork created by four Minnesota artists is on display through Dec. 4 at Waseca Art Center, 200 N. Center St.
Center hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
New Richland resident Steve DeLaitsch’s exhibit “Landscapes from Waseca County, Norway (2019) and Northern Minnesota” is in the Beckmann Gallery.
Designs by Waseca-based artist Liz O’Brien are featured in the center’s window gallery. Paintings by Twin Cities-based painter Lauren O-Brien are exhibited in the center’s Great Hall.
Works by Cole Nyquist, a photographer/woodworker from southern Minnesota, may be viewed in the Community Gallery.
Area blood drives slated
Upcoming blood donation opportunities are planned in the area through Nov. 30:
Blue Earth County
Mankato
Monday: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church Mankato, 222 Pfau St.
Nov. 23: Noon to 5 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Nov. 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1123 Marsh St.
Mapleton
Nov. 19: Noon to 6 p.m., St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 102 N. Central Ave.
Brown County
New Ulm
Nov. 20: Noon to 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 700 S. Broadway.
Sleepy Eye
Nov. 17: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sleepy Eye High School, 400 W. Fourth Ave.
Faribault County
Blue Earth
Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 235 E. Seventh St.
Le Sueur County
Le Sueur
Nov. 27: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Le Sueur Community Center, 821 E. Ferry St.
Le Center
Monday: Noon to 6 p.m., American Legion Le Center, 97 S. Park Ave.
Nicollet County
Lafayette
Nov. 23: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Church of St. Gregory the Great, 440 Sixth St.
North Mankato
Nov. 24: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Waseca County
Janesville
Nov. 19: 1-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 N. Main St.
Waseca
Nov. 30: Noon to 6 p.m., American Legion Waseca, 700 S. State St.
Watonwan County
St. James
Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving): 7:30-11:30 a.m., National Guard Armory, 521 N. Armstrong Blvd.
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
