Johnny Cash tribute set for Saturday
NEW ULM — New Ulm native Jay Ernest Kalk and Church of Cash band will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at the State Theater in New Ulm.
The Johnny Cash tribute group was formed in 2010. Special guest Alexandra Green will be joining the band for the Johnny and June Duets.
Advance tickets cost $25 and may be purchased at the New Ulm Chamber office, Hy-Vee in New Ulm and from the box office. To purchase tickets online, go to: www.eventbrite.com/d/mn--new-ulm/state-street-theater. Tickets cost $30 at the door.
Military veterans are eligible for free tickets to the concert.
Musicorum Spring concert slated
MANKATO — The local adult choral group Musicorum will present its spring concert 3 p.m. Sunday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.
“The Many Roads Home” will feature works by several composers including Moses, Palestrina, Byrd and la Cour.
Andrew Kendall is serving as Musicorum’s interim director.
General admission is $15. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Discount ticket prices available to students.
Gustavus plans Earth Day collaboration
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College’s Music Department and Arboretum are collaborating for an Earth Day workshop for bass players and a free public performance Saturday.
The daylong workshop is in Björling Hall. Participants will take part in a performance that begins 4 p.m. in Björling at 4 p.m. and moves outside at 5 p.m. across the street to the Gustavus Arboretum. The concert’s grand finale is a performance of Eve Beglarian’s “A Murmur in the Trees” for 24 basses.
Tickets are not required to attend the concert.
The workshop and performance not only take place on Earth Day, they coincide with the Gustavus Arboretum’s 50th anniversary.
Science fair planned Saturday at MSU
MANKATO — More than 300 elementary school students will participate in a regional science and engineering fair Saturday at Minnesota State University.
The students’ exhibit may be viewed by the public between noon and 2 p.m. at Myers Field House.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Science and Engineering Fair/Elementary Division is hosted by MSU’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology.
Students will display projects and provide oral presentations while competing to earn awards from sponsors. Participants represent counties across the state. About 260 projects will be shown.
An awards ceremony begins 2:30 p.m. in the Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena. The general public may attend.
MSU to sponsor Earth Day Festival
MANKATO — An Earth Day Festival is slated 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota State University to celebrate the diverse environmental research conducted by the campus community.
The festival will be in the university’s Schellberg Gym and nearby courtyard between Trafton Science Center, Armstrong Hall, Morris Hall and Myers Field House (Room 118).
There is no admission fee for the event that will feature kid-friendly activities as well as opportunities to learn about geology, geography, soil science, botany, water quality, anthropology through hands-on demonstrations, and interactive indoor and outdoor stations.
Arts and crafts activities include wildflower seed balls and art installations.
Heritage society plans work day
RAPIDAN — Volunteers are needed to help the Rapidan Heritage Society spruce up its building and grounds during an activity slated Saturday.
The society’s trustees are organizing the work day that begins 9 a.m. at Rapidan Heritage Hall. There is a variety of tasks, including indoor chores, that need to be completed before the hall’s opening next month.
Participating volunteers should bring shovels, garden rakes, wheelbarrows, lawn rakes and work gloves. A noon lunch will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.