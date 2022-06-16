Singing Hills Chorus’ singalongs return
MANKATO — People impacted by Alzheimer’s and related dementias may participate in singalongs sponsored by Singing Hills Chorus.
The chorus’ first Summer SingAlong since 2019 is slated 10 a.m. today at School Sisters of Notre Dame, 170 Good Counsel Drive. Music director Kristin Ziemke will lead participants in familiar selections that are fun to sing.
Future summer SingAlongs are scheduled July 21 and Aug. 18 at the same time and location.
There is no fee to participate in the singalongs. For more information, visit: singinghillschorus.org or email a request to katoactonalz@yahoo.com.
Upward Bound to host blood drive
MANKATO — Upward Bound at Minnesota State University is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday on the lower level of Centennial Student Union.
Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at: RedCrossBlood.org.
Mountain Lake town celebration slated
MOUNTAIN LAKE — The 87th Pow Wow town celebration begins Friday in Mountain Lake.
A pageant is scheduled at the school and live music will be performed at a site along Second Avenue.
Saturday events include a tractorcade and softball and baseball games. A community worship service begins 10 a.m. Sunday in the city park.
Activities are slated Monday in the park and the celebration’s grand parade begins 7 p.m. along Third Avenue.
Tuesday activities include a 5:30 p.m. firemen’s water fight on Second Avenue.
For more information, go to: facebook.com/mlchamber17.
Diocese plans feast day procession
NEW ULM — New Ulm Diocese is planning family-friendly activities Sunday to celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi.
The public may participate in a Eucharistic procession at 4 p.m. from the Diocesan Pastoral Center, 1421 Sixth St. N. Those gathered will proceed to the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity.
The procession is intended as the diocese’s kickoff of the National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative organized by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Participants are asked to bring donations of non-perishable food items to the pastoral center prior to the procession.
Parking will be available in the parking lot of the cathedral. Participants may choose to walk to the Diocesan Pastoral Center or take a shuttle from the cathedral. Shuttle service will be available between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
A barbecued meal will be served in Washington Park, near the cathedral.
In case of inclement weather, visit the Diocese of New Ulm website for updates: www.dnu.org.
