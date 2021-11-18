Chorale announces fall concerts
MANKATO — Minnesota Valley Chorale has slated two performances of its fall concert “Sing Together Always.” The shows are 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Chapel on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College.
Minnesota Valley Chorale members and guest instrumentalists will perform works by Bach, Forrest, Haydn, Victoria, Vivaldi, Whitacre and local composer Benji Inniger.
Tickets cost $10 at door or online at: Eventbrite (search Minnesota Valley Chorale or Sing Together Always) .
Tuba musicians to gather to play
MANKATO — Tuba musicians may join others who play the instrument for a performance 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
2021 Mankato TubaChristmas registration begins 10:30 a.m. Nov. 27 at the center. Musicians will practice from 11 a.m. to noon to prepare for their performance in the front hockey lobby. The concert is at 1 p.m. as part of the GSR Fine Art Festival.
The registration fee is $10. Participants should bring their music stands and TubaChristmas Books. The books will be available for sale at the event.
Recital celebrates 19th amendment
ST. PETER — The Gustavus Adolphus College Music Department presents “Only the Few Brave Souls,” a recital with mezzo Anna DeGraff and pianist Szu-Ling Wu at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Bjorling Recital Hall.
The concert is free admission and a mask is required to attend.
In 2020, America celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment. “Only the Few Brave Souls” is a belated celebration of increased access to the ballot, and a musical exploration of representation through the words of and music of women artists.
Nebraska native Anna DeGraff is a mezzo who holds a bachelor’s degree in voice and a minor in musical theater from the University of Nebraska and advanced degrees in vocal performance from the University of Minnesota. Her voice has been described as having “great expressive power, errant and wild” (Duluth News Tribune), while her characterizations have been described from “comely” (Minneapolis Star Tribune) to “cute, quirky, and flirty” (Lincoln Journal Star).
Szu-Ling Wu is a collaborative pianist who works at Carleton College, St. Olaf College and Gustavus Adolphus College. Prior to her position in Northfield, she played for the education program of Minnesota Opera. In addition to degrees from Cleveland Institute of Music and National Taipei University of Education, she earned her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Collaborative Piano from the University of Minnesota.
Choruses plan joint concerts
MANKATO — The Riverblenders and Sweet Adelines choruses will jointly present two performances of a Christmas season concert Nov. 28. ‘‘Holiday Harmony” shows are slated 3 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St., in Mankato, and 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Church of St. Peter, 1801 Broadway, St. Peter.
Each chorus will perform separately, and quartets from each chorus will perform. In addition, the two choruses will jointly perform Christmas season songs.
There is no admission fee; however the choruses will accept free-will donations.
Waseca troupe to present drama
WASECA — An ensemble of more than 20 actors will present the drama “Trap” by Stephen Gregg in Waseca. Performances by ITS Troupe 7147 are 7 p.m. today and Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Performing Arts Center at Waseca Junior-Senior High School.
General admission is $7. Advance tickets may be purchased at Waseca Music Company.
The production showcases both new and veteran acting talent directed by Dawn Lee Skinner with the help of assistant director Andrew S. Harrison and technical director Chuck Pollock.
Slam Poet Hilborn at MSU tonight
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Student Events Team is host to American slam poet Neil Hilborn who will perform 8 p.m. today during Maverick Open Mic night in Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium.
Hilborn, a Macalester College graduate, is best known for his viral YouTube video “OCD.”
There is no admission fee for the open mic event that also features MSU students, members of the Southern Minnesota Poets Society and other poets from southern Minnesota.
For more information, call 389-6076.
Gallery talk set at Hillstrom Museum
ST. PETER — Kristen Lowe will discuss her works during a gallery talk 7:30 p.m. museum at The Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College.
The presentation is planned during the opening reception for the exhibit “Battle at the River Bottom: Drawings and Videos by Kristen Lowe” on view Nov. 22 to Jan. 25.
Lowe will give a second gallery talk 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Hillstrom.
“Battle at the River Bottom” features a new body of work by the artist, who is an associate professor of art at Gustavus.
Class offers tips to avoid fraud
MANKATO — Participants in a virtual presentation will be shown how to protect personal information as the best line of defense in the fight against Medicare and consumer fraud.
“Don’t be a Target of Medicare and Consumer Fraud” is scheduled 5 p.m. Monday. To register, go to: https://bit.ly/3km2NDK.
The presentation is sponsored by Senior LinkAge Line, a service of the Minnesota Board on Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s local area agencies on aging. For more information, call 800-333-2433 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
