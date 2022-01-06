Snowshoe hikes set at state parks
MANKATO — Guided snowshoe hikes will be offered Saturday at Minneopa State Park west of Mankato and Fort Ridgely State Park south of Fairfax.
Scott Kudelka, Minneopa Area naturalist, will offer a 10 a.m. hike for people interested in learning how to use snowshoes. Participants in the 1½-hour hike will meet at the group campground on the campground side of the park.
Minneopa State Park is near Highway 68, 5 miles west of Mankato.
Snowshoers will learn to identify animal tracks during a 1 p.m. hike at Fort Ridgely State Park. Participants will meet at the park’s chalet parking lot.
Fort Ridgely State Park is near Highway 4, 6 miles south of Fairfax.
There is no charge to attend these events, but vehicle permits are required to drive within state parks. Permits may be purchased at park offices. Events may be canceled due to inclement weather or changed to hikes on foot if there is no snow. For more information, call 384-8890 or visit the state parks’ pages at: www.mndnr.gov.
Walk-in clinics offer COVID vaccines
ST. PETER — Nicollet County Health and Human Services is providing walk-in clinics on Thursdays throughout January in an effort to provide access for people ages 5 and older to get vaccinated.
Free first, second and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be offered 1-5 p.m. today and Jan. 13, 20 and 27 at the Health and Human Services building, 622 S. Front St., St. Peter.
Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Details on vaccine eligibility can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Expo to highlight craft beers
MANKATO — The Mankato Craft Beer Expo is slated 2-6 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Hall at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
Admission is: VIP $100, early admission $60, general admission $45, designated driver $15.
Tickets may be purchased at the civic center box office and online at ticketmaster.com.
Library offers new programs
NORTH MANKATO — New programs for children and families are being offered this month by North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Youths ages 6-8 may attend Breakfast Buddies 10 a.m. Saturday at the library. Registration is not necessary for the free program that features doughnuts and a craft project.
Family LEGO Showdown is slated 6 p.m. Tuesday in the North Mankato Police Annex, near the library building. Registration is required for this competition.
Participating families will be allowed 45 minutes to work on their project. Small prizes will be awarded.
To register online for the competition, go to: northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/eventscalendar.
For more information, call 345-5120.
Forum to feature student feedback
NORTH MANKATO — Students’ view on a warming future is the focus of Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s next virtual forum 9 a.m. Jan. 14.
Students from Gustavus Adolphus College and Minnesota State University will participate in the forum.
There is no registration fee to attend. To register, go to: socrates.zoom.us/j/94598938523?pwd=amNLc1pIc3lJaEI4MVdnTzhUYzZiQT09.
Hillstrom open after holiday break
ST. PETER — Hillstrom Museum of Art at Gustavus Adolphus College has reopened after a campus break for the holiday.
The museum’s exhibit features recent works by faculty artist Kristen Lowe through Jan. 23. Lowe used a new process in which richly painted soft wood was hand carved in intricate patterns. Detailed charcoal scenes of animals in landscapes were drawn above the carved patterns.
Lowe will discuss her artistic process during a lecture 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at the museum.
Exhibit hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the museum, on the lower level of the C. Charles Jackson Campus Center. There is no admission fee.
Visitors must wear masks while indoors on the campus.
U seeks community sustainability ideas
Greater Minnesota residents with ideas for strengthening sustainability in their communities may apply for partnership support from the University of Minnesota Extension Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships program.
RSDP supports local innovation by connecting community ideas to U of M resources. Community members will work on project teams that research, design and plan local sustainability projects with U of M students, faculty and staff.
Input from representatives from diverse populations is being encouraged, along with ideas from people who have not previously partnered with the university.
Award decisions will be made by RSDP’s five regional boards this spring.
Project ideas are due Feb. 14. To share an idea or for more information, go to: z.umn.edu/RSDPIdeaBrief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.