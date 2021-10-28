Raw Fusion tickets available
MANKATO — Minnesota River Builders Association’s fashion show/charity fundraiser is slated Nov. 5 at a new venue, the historic Mankato post office building, 401 S. Second St.
“Reinventing the Runway” is the theme for the show that will feature models wearing fashions created with building materials.
Admission is $150 for a ticket that includes seating and $100 for a standing-room-only ticket.
For more information, go to: mnrba.com/raw-fusion or call 625-7138.
Author to talk crime fiction
NORTH MANKATO — Author Frank Weber will discuss the craft of writing books based on “true crime” and forensics profiling during a free presentation 6 p.m. today at the North Mankato Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Weber also will demonstrate lie detector equipment and discuss his latest book “Burning Bridges” — the examination of the life and demise of a psychopathy in central Minnesota.
North Mankato Taylor Library is sponsoring the presentation as part of its Fall Into Reading Authors Series.
Museum hosts scavenger hunt
NEW ULM — Children are invited to track down Halloween-theme items during a scavenger hunt 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2. N. Broadway, New Ulm.
Participants are encouraged to dress in costumes and must be accompanied by an adult. Free treats will be given away.
There is no admission fee to the museum for scavenger hunt participants. For more information, email a request to: education@brownountyhistorymn.org or call 233-2621.
Taylor Library has Trunk or Treat
NORTH MANKATO — Children may celebrate Halloween during a safe outdoors event 4-6 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Trunk or Treat will feature games and candy. Participants are encourage to wear costumes.
Gustavus band festival on Monday
ST. PETER — The Gustavus Adolphus College Music Department’s 34th Honor Band Festival takes place Monday and includes an evening concert for the public.
The festival includes a full day of rehearsals and clinics for the participating 200 Gustavus students and 130 high school students from all over the state.
The festival features composer Katherine Bergman, a Minnesota-based composer who earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Gustavus Adolphus College.
The Gustavus Honor Band Festival Concert begins 7 p.m. in Christ Chapel and will feature ensemble directed by James Patrick Miller, Heidi Johanna Miller and Karrin Meffert-Nelson.
There is no admission fee. Audience members must wear face masks during the performance.
United Way seeks board members
MANKATO — Greater Mankato Area United Way is accepting applications for board of directors for the next term that begins in February.
Applications are due Nov. 30 at LauraM@mankatounitedway.org. Contact United Way at 507-345-4551 to receive the application in another format.
Greater Mankato Area United Way is a nonprofit that serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Online applications forms may be found at: www.mankatounitedway.org/board-application.
Christmas in Christ Chapel tickets set
ST. PETER — Tickets go on sale Monday for Christmas in Christ Chapel 2021 “We Shall Go Forth Singing.”
Services are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3 and 4 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5. A livestream option is available for the Dec. 4 service.
Christmas in Christ Chapel features performances by the Gustavus Choir, Choir of Christ Chapel, Christ Chapel Ringers, Gustavus Symphony Orchestra, Lucia Singers and dancers from the college.
Sales will be capped at 75% capacity to allow for some physical distancing between parties.
A buffet dinner option is not offered this season.
All audience members age 12 and older will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results. Audience members will be required to wear face masks.
To order tickets or for more information, go to: gustavus.edu/events/ccc or call 933-8000.
Nonprofit sponsors mini vaccine clinics
MANKATO — A nonprofit that assists the area Latino population is offering vaccination mini-clinics at COPAL’s new office in the Shared Spaces building, 212 E. Walnut St., Suite 2.
Vaccinations providing protection against coronavirus will be provided in cooperation with the Minnesota Department of Health and Open Door Health Clinic.
Free COVID-19 immunization shots will be available 3-6 p.m. Friday. Mini clinics also are planned Nov. 12 and 10 and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, and Jan. 7 and 14.
Bilingual staff will be available during the clinics.
Show features Minnesota comic
NEW ULM — “Let’s Lighten Up!” is the theme for State Street Theater Company’s comedy night 7:30 p.m. Friday featuring C. Willi Myles, a veteran performer.
Myles’ humor is based on his experiences growing up as part of a large family in Alabama and he later moved to Minnesota where he attended college and played football.
General admission tickets cost $25 and may be purchased in advance at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and New Ulm Hy-Vee, and online at: statestreetnewulm.org.
Wi-Fi hotspots available at library
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Library System has mobile Wi-Fi hotspots available for patrons to use.
Hotspots can be checked out on a first-come, first-served basis at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato or requested and picked up at the Mapleton and Lake Crystal locations.
Users must be 18 years of age or older and residents of Blue Earth County. The check-out period for a hotspot is three months.
A mobile Wi-Fi hotspot is a device that provides internet access at the user’s location. A hotspot is not a computer but functions like a wireless router, making it possible for the user’s computer, tablet or smartphone to connect to the internet.
This service is made possible by the Traverse des Sioux Library System and grants from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Emergency Connectivity Fund. For more information, call the library at 304-4001.
Book club features Kao Kalia Yang
“The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father” by Minnesota author Kao Kalia Yang has been selected for the latest read by One Book/One Minnesota. The statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect, and discuss.
Kao Kalia Yang was a recent guest speaker for Minnesota State University’s Good Thunder Reading Series.
Presented by The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, as the Minnesota Center for the Book, in partnership with State Library Services, the program aims to bring Minnesotans together during a time of distance and adversity and highlight the role of libraries as community connectors.
Minnesotans are invited to read the book selection and will have access to reading guides and virtual book club discussions. Readers can access the ebook and audiobook for free on Ebooks Minnesota for eight weeks.
In addition to the digital formats, hard copies of the book will be available through public libraries and independent.
A virtual discussion featuring the author is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 9. There is no fee to participate; however, registration is required.
Links to resources and registration information can be found at: thefriends.org/onebook.
