Fun Days set to go
NORTH MANKATO — A summer community celebration is back on for North Mankato, after a yearlong hiatus due to the coronavirus.
Fun Days activities are slated Wednesday through July 11 in Wheeler Park.
Highlights of the celebration include a parade 11 a.m. July 10.
For a full Fun Days schedule, go to: northmankatofundays.com.
Blue Earth set for Giant Days
BLUE EARTH — A car show, bike and garden tours, fireworks and live entertainment are planned during Giant Days in Blue Earth July 9-10.
The community celebration’s parade 3 p.m. July 10 will feature entries in the Giant Days parade float competition.
For a full Giant Days schedule, go to: www.facebook.com/BlueEarthChamber.
Madelia’s Park Days slated
MADELIA — Madelia’s summer celebration July 9-10 includes an evening parade, fireworks and a free outdoors blues festival.
July 9 activities include a 7 p.m. parade to kick off the community gathering, a free 8 p.m. concert by IV Play and a fireworks display at dusk.
July 10 activities includes a fun run/walk, an arts fair and games and contests for children.
The Watona Park Blues Festival opens 11:30 a.m. July 10 and will feature The Jimmys as its headline band. Performers include Billy and the Bangers, The Inside Straight Blues Blues Band, Phil Kitze and the Resonators, and Soulmates.
The town festival also offers its Carp Classic Fishing Tournament, a bean-bag toss tournament and baseball tournaments.
For more information about Park Days, go to: www.visitmadelia.com.
Turner Hall to celebrate July 4
NEW ULM — Independence Day will be celebrated during Turner Hall’s Party in the Park 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at 102 S State St.
Activities planned include live music and a vendor stand featuring German food, hamburgers and beverages.
Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating during the free event. Coolers are not allowed.
The Turner Ladies organization will sponsor an indoor pie social in the Founders Room.
State parks programs set
A variety of programs are available this week at state parks in the area.
• Programs at Flandrau State Park include a hike led by a naturalist 4 p.m. Friday at the park on the south edge of New Ulm. Participants will be shown examples of the natural ecosystem found in Flandrau and the area’s history will be discussed.
“Wild About Wildlife” begins 7 p.m. Friday. The program features information about mammals found throughout the state and how they have adapted to survive in their natural environment.
• Programs at Minneopa State Park near Mankato include a volunteer opportunity to rid the park of an invasive plant. The Great Mullein Pull begins 1 p.m. Saturday. Mulleins are tall plants; however, it’s relatively easy to pull the invasive species out of the ground.
A nature hike slated 4 p.m. Saturday includes a number of stops to allow time for discussions of the historical and natural significance of Minneopa.
“American Bison” begins 7 p.m. and includes discussion of conservation effort to save an animal that is an American icon.
Minneopa area naturalist Scott Kudelka will lead a paddling tour of a large wetland complex 9-11 a.m. Sunday. The Swan Lake Paddle will begin from the boat ramp at Nicollet Bay, east of Nicollet. Participants should wear clothing appropriate for the day’s weather and bring water and a snack.
For more information or to register for these programs, send an email: to scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
Information is also available by calling Kudelka at 384-8890 or the DNR Information Center (651)-296-6157 or (888)-646-6367 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Clinics to offer sports physicals
MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System will host sports physical clinics for students entering grades 7–12.
The physicals provided at these clinics fulfill Minnesota State High School League sports requirements.
Student athletes may receive physicals at the following area locations:
• New Prague: 4:45-6:45 p.m. July 13 at Mayo Clinic Health System, 212 N.E. 10th Ave. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at (952)-758-4461 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.
• Waseca: 5-6:45 p.m. July 22 at Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 507-835-1210 for an appointment.
• Mankato: 5-9 p.m. July 29 at Madison East Center, 1400 Madison Ave. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 594-7474 for an appointment.
These sports physical clinics are open to all students, including those who are not Mayo Clinic Health System patients. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 18. Athletes who wear corrective lenses must wear them during their examination. The physical costs $20, which is payable by cash or check.
Program focuses on early explorer
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society is offering a hybrid program about the explorer Joseph Nicollet and his trek across Minnesota in the early 1800s. Jason Lee Willis is the presenter for “In the Footsteps of Nicollet” 4 p.m. today.
Admission fee is $7 per adult. The program is free for BECHS members.
Participants may listen to the program at the history center in Mankato or watch a virtual program.
Registration required for virtual viewing. No registration required to attend in person. To register or for more information, call 345-5566.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.